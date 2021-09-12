The High Court on Wednesday upheld a sentence for a man found guilty of raping, killing and dismembering a woman in the Huashan Grassland in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正) on June 1, 2018.
Court spokeswoman Lien Yu-chun (連育群) said that the judges had considered sentencing Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙), an archery instructor, to death for the rape and murder of a 30-year-old woman surnamed Kao (高) given the cruelty of the crime and that Chen had shown no remorse during the retrial.
However, a psychological assessment conducted by the Taiwan Forensic Psychology Association said that Chen could be rehabilitated if he undergoes therapy while in prison, she said.
The judges therefore upheld Chen’s life sentence, Lien said.
The 29-year-old would be eligible for parole after no less than 25 years served.
After the verdict, Kao’s father told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, calling it “unreasonable.”
Chen deserves death for what he did, Kao’s father said.
Chen has not apologized to his family and has shown no remorse, he said.
The Taipei District Court in August 2019 convicted Chen of murdering Kao and sentenced him to death.
The district court said that after strangling Kao to death, Chen cut her body into 13 pieces and disposed of most of the remains in the Yangmingshan (陽明山) area, while keeping other body parts as “trophies.”
In April last year, the High Court upheld the murder conviction, but reduced the sentence to life in prison, saying that Chen turned himself in and cooperated with the investigation.
However, the Supreme Court later ordered the High Court to conduct a retrial, citing errors in the High Court filing with regard to whether Chen turned himself in and cooperated.
Following the retrial, Lien said that the High Court determined that Chen did not turn himself in, but in its ruling considered the psychological assessment.
Meanwhile, Kao’s family has filed a lawsuit against the Taipei City Government over alleged negligent management of the Huashan Grassland after it was designated to temporarily become part of an artists’ village.
The family lost in the first trial in December last year, but appealed the ruling. The case is now with the High Court.
In a civil suit filed by the family, the High Court in March ruled that Chen has to pay NT$14.01 million (US$505,594 at the current exchange rate) in compensation for the death of Kao.
