The Pfizer-BioNTech and Medigen COVID-19 vaccines would be in the ninth national COVID-19 vaccination round, which is to begin at the end of this month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that three groups would be eligible for a first Pfizer-BioNTech dose — people aged between 18 and 22; people aged 65 or older; and people aged 40 or older who are in the ninth vaccination priority group.
People in these groups can book an appointment via the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, https://1922.gov.tw, between 10am on Sept. 20 and midday on Sept. 22, and get vaccinated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, Chen said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
As vaccinations for students aged 12 to 17 are to begin on school campuses on Sept. 23, people in that age group who are not enrolled at a school can register on the Web site and select the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 10am on Tuesday, he said.
Dates to book an appointment and vaccination sessions for this group will be announced by the CECC soon, he said.
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, second doses are to be available for people who received a first dose of the Medigen vaccine at least four weeks prior to Sept. 28, Chen said, adding that they can book an appointment from 10am on Sept. 20 to midday on Sept. 22.
People who are eligible for the ninth round of vaccinations should register their vaccine preference or edit their preference on the online booking system before midday on Friday, he said.
Meanwhile, members of the public have complained that they were unable to book an appointment for the eighth round, which is for AstraZeneca vaccines.
They said that despite being eligible to book an appointment for the eighth round, with the system open from 10am on Friday to midday today, they were unable to register their city or county.
Chen said that the center has spoken to local governments about the issue and the appointment capacity would be increased.
The center will also allocate more vaccine doses to local governments, he said, but added that the total number of doses each region receives would still be based on the number of appointments.
Meanwhile, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that there was insufficient scientific data on the effects of mixing mRNA vaccines.
Reporters asked whether people who received a dose of the Moderna vaccine could get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a second dose if Taiwan does not receive more Moderna vaccines soon.
Few countries have allowed mixing of the two vaccines, Chang said.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ COVID-19 vaccination task force hopes to collect more data, he said.
The task force will reference the policies of other countries, and consider the vaccine supply and the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan before advising the committee and the CECC, he said.
As of Friday, the nation’s first-dose vaccination coverage was 47.99 percent, Chen said.
