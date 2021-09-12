Australian senator shares invasion scenario

WARNING: Canberra should ready itself for a scenario in which China takes over Taiwan and ousts the US from the region, the ex-general wrote, calling it a threat to democracy

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Should China attempt to invade Taiwan, its goal would not only be to control the nation’s territory, but also to oust the US from the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Senator Jim Molan, a retired general, wrote in an article published in the Weekend Australian newspaper yesterday.

Following the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing is looking to limit Washington’s influence in the region, Molan wrote, adding that Beijing would not shy away from launching a war to achieve its goal, if necessary.

How long the Taiwanese armed forces could resist Chinese troops is not the main focus of Beijing’s considerations, as the invasion would be focused on reducing US influence, Molan wrote.

China invading Taiwan with the aim to oust US troops from the region could lead to two possible scenarios: It might lead to fighting with the US Navy in an area where Chinese troops have an advantage, or the US not committing its navy to stop the invasion, Molan wrote.

Should Washington fail to effectively intervene, or not intervene at all, it might have an effect on the US similar to the effect the 1956 Suez Crisis had on the UK, he wrote.

At the time, London backed Israel’s declaration of war against Egypt, but pressure from the Soviet Union, the US and the UN forced it to pull out of the region, which resulted in the UK losing credibility as a hegemon, he wrote.

Australia must ready itself for the event that Beijing ousts US troops from the region, Molan wrote.

In such a scenario, Indo-Pacific nations would have to acknowledge Chinese dominance in the region, which would also threaten Australia’s democracy, he wrote.