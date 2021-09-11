The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association on Thursday said that the Taiwan Pride parade is to be held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The parade is held each year on the last Saturday of October, which falls on Oct. 30 this year, the association said.
Association secretary-general Tsai Ya-ting (蔡雅婷) told reporters that years of experience organizing the parade led it to conclude that the number of volunteers alone would be a breach of crowd-size regulations that the Central Epidemic Command Center has imposed.
Instead, the event is to be held online via an interactive Web site.
People would be able to check into the event and indicate where in Taiwan they are participating from, Tsai said.
Performances by celebrities and members of the LGBTQ community are to feature, as they are staples of the event each year, Tsai added.
The performances are to be presented as live feeds on four YouTube channels, with the main channel to serve as the de facto main stage, while three other channels would be the equivalent of floats and mobile loudspeakers showcasing smaller acts, Tsai said.
More details are to be released soon, Tsai said.
The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism is to put on a light show for the event, while the association is to arrange photogenic displays and pop-up events, Tsai said.
