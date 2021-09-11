The National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), yesterday called for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to boost its submissions of genetic sequencing data to the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) within 24 hours, saying it is “embarrassing” that Taiwan has only submitted 240 COVID-19 cases, despite reporting more than 16,000.
Think tank member Arthur Chen (陳宜民), a former KMT lawmaker and former vice president of Kaohsiung Medical University, said that the CDC has failed to upload sufficient information to the GISAID’s EpiCoV database, which shows 240 sequence uploads for Taiwan — with only 41 from the CDC — among 16,074 cases.
Moreover, the database — which is managed by the Shenzhen-based China National GeneBank, a partner of the GISAID Initiative — shows that 5.21 percent of the uploads were related to deaths, 600 times what the data for Singapore show (0.08 percent), Chen said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday said that laboratory-confirmed cases total 16,069, with 839 deaths.
The death rates among cases submitted to the database were 27.3 percent for the 60 to 69 age bracket, 30.8 percent for those aged 70 to 79 and 22.2 percent for the 80-89 group, he said.
Vaccination rates in Taiwan were 44 percent for those who received only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4 percent for two doses, he said, adding that these figures are far lower than for other countries.
Being vaccinated can reduce the mortality rate and the government should focus on giving older people the second dose as quickly as possible, he said.
As vaccines and viruses can coexist in the body for a long time, the government’s only path to reducing the risk of the virus spreading is to step up screening of people arriving from overseas, Taiwan Counter Contagious Diseases Society president Wang Jen-hsien (王任賢) said.
People who arrive in Taiwan should be screened daily and quarantined immediately should they test positive, Wang said.
The government must keep a tight lid on the virus by expanding containment measures, Wang added.
The government should categorize people as “infected,” “contacts of infected people” or as “having no virus status,” Wang said.
Contacts of infected people face the greatest risk and should be given ample protection, such as vaccines, medication and testing, he said.
The government must diversify its vaccine sources, he said, adding that third shots are not warranted at this stage, as it would be more effective to wait for second-generation vaccines, expected to be available next year, that would be more effective against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
