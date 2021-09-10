Foreign ministry thanks UK for its support for Taiwan

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it was pleased to see the UK standing with like-minded nations in support of Taiwan, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he supports US leadership as “the only way forward” in the Taiwan question.

Johnson made the comment before the British House of Commons when pressed by British Member of Parliament Iain Duncan Smith to assure Taiwan of the nation’s support for its “right to democracy” and self-determination.

Johnson said he was aware of the situation and had recently discussed it with US President Joe Biden.

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

It is not clear when the conversation occurred.

“The only way forward is to continue to support American global leadership, and that is what we will do,” he said.

The comment builds upon joint statements issued after the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in May and the G7 leaders’ meeting in June declaring for the first time the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The government is “pleased to see Prime Minister Johnson follow the important tone set” at the G7 meetings when answering lawmakers’ questions, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a regular news conference in Taipei yesterday.

His response shows that the UK stands with like-minded nations in its support of Taiwan, she added.

Ou expressed the ministry’s “sincere gratitude” to the UK for its continued interest in cross-strait peace, and to the British parliament for its concern over Chinese intimidation.

She also called on London to put its full support behind Taiwan and cement the nation’s position as a bulwark in the front line of democracy’s defense.

The UK in recent years has not only supported Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and encouraged cross-strait dialogue, but also, as host of the G7 meetings this year, influenced the joint communiques that called for peace in the Taiwan Strait, she added.

In recent months, the UK has also generated interest and protestations from Beijing over its military activity in the Pacific.

The British Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, in July and early last month transited through the Luzon Strait between Taiwan and the Philippines, and into the South China Sea on its way to conduct joint exercises with the US, Australia, France and Japan.

It was the carrier group’s first voyage in the Asia-Pacific region, a presence that is to be solidified with the permanent assignment of two British warships, which were deployed from the UK on Tuesday.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth also made its first port of call in Japan on Saturday after participating in joint exercises with the US, Japan, the Netherlands and Canada.