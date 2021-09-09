The government should increase first-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage in people aged 12 and older, as well as the second-dose coverage in people aged 60 and older, amid an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday.
As of Tuesday, 10,552,459 people, or about 44.9 percent of the population, had received a first shot of vaccine, while 996,147 people had received two shots, Central Epidemic Command Center data showed.
In his weekly online broadcast on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday morning, Chen analyzed two recent cluster infections of the Delta variant — vaccine breakthrough infections of two EVA Airways pilots and the cluster at a preschool in New Taipei City.
He analyzed the chronological sequence of when the two infected pilots returned to Taiwan, the cycle threshold values from their polymerase chain reaction tests and when a son of one of the pilots tested positive.
Chen said that he suspects that one of the pilots was the first to contract COVID-19, possibly when he was in Chicago between Aug. 23 and 26.
The pilot likely transmitted the virus to his son during the enhanced self-health management period after he returned from Chicago, and later transmitted the virus to the other pilot on a flight to Australia on Aug. 30, he said.
He also used a simulation to estimate how many people among 345 close contacts of one of the pilots could become infected, under different levels of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI).
The number of infections can be reduced from 10 people when the NPI level is at 30 percent to only one person when the NPI level is at 90 percent, Chen said.
As NPI has been implemented relatively well and hundreds of people who had been exposed to the cluster were immediately placed under home isolation and tested, and the close contacts have so far all tested negative, the cluster is not likely to cause a local outbreak, he said.
While the transmission chain of the preschool cluster is still unclear, the number of infections confirmed highlights that NPI is much more difficult for preschool children, Chen said, adding that how to protect people in such venues where NPI levels are lower is an important issue.
Chen said that in addition to vaccinating staff, rapid screening tests should be conducted regularly, so that they could avoid going to work when they test positive.
While the one-dose vaccination coverage of adults is nearly 50 percent, and the coverage in people aged 60 and older is more than 70 percent, the second-dose vaccination coverage is still very low in all age groups, he said.
With Taiwan facing possible community spread of the Delta variant, Chen said his research team has suggested a vaccination policy.
He said the goal is to increase the first-dose vaccination coverage to 90 percent, while at the same time increasing the second-dose vaccination coverage in people aged 60 and older to 90 percent.
The supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Taiwan is expected to reach 27.69 million doses by the end of this month and subtracting the 10.43 million doses already administered, there should be 17.26 million doses available, enough for the 14.34 million doses needed to achieve that goal, Chen said.
