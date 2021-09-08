Kinmen construction worker finds new life making custom fishing lures

NEW VENTURE: When a disability left Wang Tsung-lieh unable to work, he turned his love of fishing and a bit of physics know-how into a living making fishing tackle A man in Kinmen County who left his job in construction due to a chronic illness has found a new calling making eco-friendly fishing lures. Wang Tsung-lieh (王聰烈) said that his love of fishing motivated him to make lures for a living, adding that he makes them only with wood to prevent damage to the marine environment. The pandemic has caused a dent in sales, but he is still working hard at making the fishing tackle, he said. Wang was introduced to lure fishing by a senior classmate when he was 17, and later taught himself to make lures, he

By William Hetherington