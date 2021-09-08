COVID-19: UBI Asia plans to reapply for COVID-19 vaccine EUA

Staff writer, with CNA





United Biomedical Inc (UBI) Asia is planning to reapply for emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine based on what it described as very strong data after giving clinical trial subjects a third dose.

The company’s application for an EUA was rejected on Aug. 16 based on the low level of antibodies its UB-612 vaccine generated in people who received two doses.

The company in a statement issued on Monday said that a third dose given to 50 people who participated in its phase 1 trial eight to 10 months after they received a second dose showed a substantial increase in protective antibodies, measured in geometric mean titers (GMTs).

It said it would present the new data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and ask for its EUA application to be reviewed.

The third dose increased antibodies 37-fold to 4,018 GMTs against the original COVID-19 “wild-type virus” and reached 2,358 GMTs against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the company said.

It said the Delta variant GMTs were considerably higher than produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech (1,321), Moderna (1,268) and Medigen (395) vaccines after a third dose, based on data submitted to the WHO.

For a vaccine to be granted an EUA, it has to produce GMTs at least equal to two-thirds the level found in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UBI Asia vaccine fell short of the 125 GMTs necessary to meet the threshold and its EUA application was therefore rejected.

The Medigen vaccine had antibodies 3.4 times the amount found in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

UBI Asia said that it would also submit a modified version of its phase 2 clinical trial plan so that all phase 2 trial participants would get a third dose of the vaccine.

UBI Asia’s request for a review had its “difficulties” because of the very small number of participants who received the third dose, FDA Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said yesterday.

That might make it difficult for the experts on the review panel to award an EUA to the vaccine, Wu said.

Vaccine makers have the right to request a new review, she said, adding that she had not seen any new documents or data from UBI Asia as of midday yesterday.

If UBI Asia does submit new documentation, the FDA would review the information provided, Wu said.

Taiwan’s EUA standards are based on antibodies generated because local vaccine makers did not conduct large-scale phase 3 trials to get real-life efficacy data.

The FDA decided to test antibody concentrations against people who have been immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine because there is no uniform, globally accepted method for measuring GMTs or how high the GMT level should be to indicate protection.

The government has ordered 5 million doses each of the Medigen and UBI Asia vaccines.

A first dose of the Medigen vaccine has been administered to more than 600,000 people, although demand has been tepid because of uncertainty over its effectiveness.