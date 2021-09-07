KMT’s Chiang offers measures to boost the party’s engagement with members

‘DEMOCRATIC’: Johnny Chiang proposed allowing party workers to sit in on Central Standing Committee meetings to give them a voice in party decisionmaking

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday proposed measures aimed at increasing the party’s engagement with its members, including having the chairperson deliver a semi-annual report on its work.

Chiang, who is seeking re-election in the KMT’s chairperson race on Sept. 25, said on Facebook that the party was “born out of like-minded members.”

“The KMT should become a party for all its members, instead of a party led by only a few elites,” he wrote in the post titled “Democracy in the party. Party members decide.”

KMT members’ rights and participation in the party should not be limited to “just one day in four years,” when they cast their vote for chairperson, he said.

He promised a system that would “allow party members to participate in party affairs at any time, and to assess and evaluate its operations, so that the KMT could become a truly open and democratic political party.”

Among his ideas was the establishment of a platform on the KMT’s mobile app and Web site for members to make proposals to its leadership.

Suggestions backed by more than 1,000 members would be given a formal response, he said.

To increase members’ understanding of and participation in party affairs, as well as allow the KMT’s Central Committee to understand the ideas and views of its members, Chiang said each week he would invite 10 KMT members to sit in on committee meetings.

Every six months, the party would conduct and release the results of member polls on the performance of its chairperson and departments, as well as support for major policies, he said.

Departments with high approval ratings would be rewarded, while those that are underperforming would be given advice, and subject to organizational changes if improvements are not promptly made, he added.

He would start a tradition in which once every six months the chairperson delivers a work report to KMT members, Chiang said.

He proposed having a representative of the party’s workers in the KMT Central Standing Committee to bolster cohesion within the party and allow their voices to be reflected in the committee’s decisionmaking process.

Chiang, who took office on March 9 last year as the party’s youngest-ever chairman, faces challenges from Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) in the chairperson race.