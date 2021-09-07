Chinese incursions raised tensions: DPP caucus head

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





China has stepped up military incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year, which has heightened regional tensions, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus’ new secretary-general Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said yesterday.

“The situation has put the spotlight on our nation’s self-defense and the importance of boosting the budget of our armed forces,” he told a news conference.

Nineteen Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets, on Sunday flew into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ, the fourth time this month, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The air force responded by scrambling aircraft to monitor the Chinese planes, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets, the ministry said.

Tsai accused opposition lawmakers of having ulterior political motives behind fighting against increases in Taiwan’s military budget.

“Some opposition party legislators are always against our government’s plan to raise military expenditure... I think most people would know what these legislators are trying to do and what their real political motives are,” he said.

‘SELF-RELIANCE’

“Self-reliance in national defense is one of our government’s most important policies. The duty of defending our nation must rely on our own armed forces, and not depend on other countries coming to our aid,” he added.

He said the DPP government’s fiscal planning gives high priority to the budget for self-reliance in national defense.

The US government last year approved the sale of 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems, including 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II missiles along with their launcher-transporter units, which would amount to an effective anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense network against Chinese military incursion when combined with Taiwan’s domestically produced Tien Kung (“Sky Bow”) surface-to-air missiles, he said.

“It is possible to further request additional military budget items, and we will review it in the legislature, as these aim to provide Taiwan with a strong defensive shield against foreign military aggression,” he added.