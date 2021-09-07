The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated the true friendship between Taiwan and Japan, which is rooted in warm personal ties instead of government-driven campaigns, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Hiroyasu Izumi said on Friday.
During an interview with the Central News Agency, Izumi said the deep bond between people from the two countries is “extremely precious,” particularly amid the pandemic.
The Tokyo Olympics was a good example of this bond, with Taiwan supporting Japan holding the event, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, he said.
Photo: CNA
During the Games, Japan and Taiwan also cheered and supported athletes from both sides, showing that they are “always teammates,” he said.
Moreover, Taiwan’s Olympic team was the most popular with Japanese cities that volunteered as “host towns” for global athletes, he said.
Twenty-eight cities signed up to support Taiwan for the program, more than any other country. The program provided athletes with pregame training facilities, and hosted cultural and economic exchanges.
“It was the third gold medal of Taiwan’s Games” after weightlifting and badminton, he said.
“The Japan-Taiwan relationship represents a ‘cycle of goodwill,’ of which all other countries in the world are envious,” Izumi said.
Izumi also recalled the flowers and letters that flooded the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association after the donation of 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on June 4, saying he felt “overwhelmed.”
Among the thank you notes that impressed him the most was one that said: “I am definitely going to go shopping in Japan and max out my credit card after the pandemic,” Izumi said.
The Japanese government has donated 3.34 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses and announced on Friday that a fourth batch of about 64,000 doses was on its way.
“We just did what should be done when your good neighbor is in trouble,” Izumi said. “Such a level of gratitude somehow made me a bit embarrassed.”
Izumi also praised Taiwan’s COVID-19 control measures, saying he is impressed with the level of transparency and openness as the government deals with the matter and curbs disinformation.
Next year will mark the 50th year of non-governmental ties between Japan and Taiwan since officials diplomatic relations were severed in 1972.
Hopefully, it will be possible to hold large events by the end of this year to celebrate the friendship between the two nations if the pandemic is brought under control, he said.
Izumi said “2022 could be seen as a turning point in a century-long friendship for Japan and Taiwan.”
