The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that people who are due for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and those aged 18 to 22 who have selected the same brand would be eligible for the eighth round of COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be administered in the eighth round from Wednesday next week to Sept. 23.
This would apply to people who by Friday had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 10 weeks before and those aged 18 to 22 who selected the same brand in the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system (1922.gov.tw) on or before July 19, he said.
Photo courtesy of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital
Eligible recipients can book a vaccination appointment from 10am on Friday to 12pm on Sunday, he said.
For people aged 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and patients on dialysis, local governments can assist them until Sept. 26 in making an appointment online or through a healthcare facility, he said.
About 1.2 million people will have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 10 weeks ago by Friday, and about 370,000 people aged 18 to 22 had selected the AstraZeneca vaccine on or before July 19, CECC data showed.
Meanwhile, as there are still stocks of the Medigen vaccine available at local healthcare facilities, people 20 or older who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine can from now until Saturday go directly to those facilities to receive their first jab, Chen said.
As of yesterday morning, the nation’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage was 44.31 percent, Chen said.
In other developments, the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines with a tailor-made label in traditional Chinese characters is expected to arrive in Taiwan around the third week of this month, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday.
After that shipment arrives around Sept. 21, another 8 million to 9 million doses of the brand would be delivered in weekly batches of 700,000 to 800,000 over the next few months from Germany, where BioNTech is based, Gou wrote on Facebook.
He posted the information at the end of his 14-day quarantine, after his return on Aug. 22 from Europe, where he received a BioNTech jab in the Czech Republic before going to other countries.
Hon Hai’s Yonglin Foundation, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, in July ordered a total of 15 million doses of BioNTech vaccines from the German manufacturer.
Additional reporitng by CNA
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
CAPABILITY REPORT: The Ministry of National Defense has assessed China’s ability to land on Taiwan and deny areas, as well as the effectiveness of its gray-zone tactics The area-denial capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against the US would improve with the delivery of a Type 003 aircraft carrier in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Defense’s 2021 People’s Liberation Army Capability Report. This year’s report has more assessments of the PLA’s ability to conduct landing operations on Taiwan, its area-denial capabilities and the efficacy of its gray-zone tactics. While last year’s report said that the PLA’s lack of equipment and logistical support would prevent China from conducting large-scale landing operations, the new report said that China had improved its air and sea transport capabilities, although it
PRO-INDEPENDENCE? The KMT said that President Tsai Ing-wen was rehashing the ‘two states theory’ and provoking China amid worsening cross-strait relations The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of supporting Taiwanese independence after the president allegedly referred to China as one of Taiwan’s “neighbors” in a speech. Tsai made the comment in a pre-recorded message to the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, an event that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on Tuesday. “While we don’t seek military confrontation, and hope for peaceful, stable and beneficial existence with our neighbors, we will always defend our democracy and way of life,” Tsai said. The KMT said in a news release yesterday that the party objected to her use of