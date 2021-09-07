COVID-19: Vaccination appointment opens for eighth round

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that people who are due for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and those aged 18 to 22 who have selected the same brand would be eligible for the eighth round of COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be administered in the eighth round from Wednesday next week to Sept. 23.

This would apply to people who by Friday had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 10 weeks before and those aged 18 to 22 who selected the same brand in the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system (1922.gov.tw) on or before July 19, he said.

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a high-school student at Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital in Hualien County yesterday. Photo courtesy of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital

Eligible recipients can book a vaccination appointment from 10am on Friday to 12pm on Sunday, he said.

For people aged 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and patients on dialysis, local governments can assist them until Sept. 26 in making an appointment online or through a healthcare facility, he said.

About 1.2 million people will have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 10 weeks ago by Friday, and about 370,000 people aged 18 to 22 had selected the AstraZeneca vaccine on or before July 19, CECC data showed.

Meanwhile, as there are still stocks of the Medigen vaccine available at local healthcare facilities, people 20 or older who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine can from now until Saturday go directly to those facilities to receive their first jab, Chen said.

As of yesterday morning, the nation’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage was 44.31 percent, Chen said.

In other developments, the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines with a tailor-made label in traditional Chinese characters is expected to arrive in Taiwan around the third week of this month, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday.

After that shipment arrives around Sept. 21, another 8 million to 9 million doses of the brand would be delivered in weekly batches of 700,000 to 800,000 over the next few months from Germany, where BioNTech is based, Gou wrote on Facebook.

He posted the information at the end of his 14-day quarantine, after his return on Aug. 22 from Europe, where he received a BioNTech jab in the Czech Republic before going to other countries.

Hon Hai’s Yonglin Foundation, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, in July ordered a total of 15 million doses of BioNTech vaccines from the German manufacturer.

Additional reporitng by CNA