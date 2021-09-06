Solo exhibitions in Taipei feature Taiwanese artists

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Solo exhibitions for Taiwanese artists Wu Tsan-cheng (吳燦政) and Luo Jr-shin (羅智信) opened at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) on Saturday.

The artists’ shows are part of the TFAM Annual Solo Exhibitions program, which continues to inject energy into a diverse contemporary art environment, the museum said.

Wu, who was born in Yunlin County in 1973, has long experimented with the relationship between images and sound, it said.

In October 2011, he began to create a “sound map” of Taiwan, a project that has had him crisscrossing the nation over the past decade capturing sound bites, the museum said.

“Sound ... is a fundamental part of one’s inner life and emotions, as well as a basic component of the world’s thinking and consciousness,” the museum said in the description for Wu’s show, titled “10 — Taiwan Sound Map Project” (十年－台灣聲音地圖計畫).

“Listening allows the fragments of memory [to be] evoked and reassembled,” the museum said, adding that Wu’s sound map project is to be completed in December.

Luo, who was born in Miaoli County in 1984, disassembles and reshapes the cognitive experience, the museum said, adding that his show, titled “Like a Urinal in a Nightclub” (像是一個夜店的小便斗), transforms the exhibition space into a unique and physical experience.

“His works focus on diverse traditions and atypical media experiments, attempting to capture the unstable, illusory and even delusional moments in daily life,” it added.

“Then, in turn, they explore the connection between materials and the physical senses,” it said.

Through a large-scale and immersive spatial installation, Luo uses a combination of images, sounds, smells and objects to lead the viewer into a “broken nightclub,” the museum said.

The solo shows are displayed on the third floor of the museum in Taipei’s in Zhongshan District (中山) until Nov. 28.