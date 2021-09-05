TRANSPORTATION
YouBike 2.0 launch date set
New Taipei City is scheduled to officially launch the “YouBike 2.0” system on Oct. 20, the city government said. The YouBike 2.0 system, an upgrade of the bicycle rental service, would start with 500 to 1,000 bikes, the city’s Transportation Department said, adding that about 700 rental sites for the new system would be completed by YouBike Co by the end of the year. Department Director Chung Ming-shih (鍾鳴時) said that the city’s YouBike 1.0 system has a total of 659 rental and parking sites, which would all be converted for YouBike 2.0, while some new sites would be established. In the long term, the city aims to have about 1,500 YouBike 2.0 stations, he said. All of the services in New Taipei City’s YouBike system would be compatible with those in Taipei, which have already been upgraded to the 2.0 system, and with the 1.0 system in Taoyuan, he added.
TOURISM
New site promotes travel
The Tourism Bureau on Wednesday launched a new Web site providing visitors with images, videos and information about Taiwan’s attractions, as the nation’s borders remain closed to most foreign travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bilingual Web site, titled “Time for Taiwan” (線上台灣館), is expected to remain online until August next year, the bureau said. Visitors to the Web site can find information in English and Chinese about 100 participating travel agencies, hotels, shops and restaurants in the nation, it said. The Web site, developed for the bureau by the Taiwan Visitors Association, also enables travel agencies and industry stakeholders to build connections, it added.
CRIME
Latvian robber deported
A Latvian who was imprisoned for robbing several ATMs in 2016 has completed his sentence and was deported to Latvia on Monday, the National Immigration Agency said. Andrejs Peregudovs was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, and was due to be released in January, but because he could not pay a fine of NT$500,000 (US$18,049), it was commuted to labor, delaying his release by 250 days. Peregudovs is the last of three men convicted in the case to be released from prison. The other two — Nicolae Pencov of Moldova and Mihail Colibaba of Romania — were deported in September and November last year respectively. The heist occurred between July 9 and 11, 2016, when members of an international crime ring withdrew NT$83.27 million from dozens of First Bank ATMs after using malware to hack the bank’s computing system.
WEATHER
Autumn typhoons likely
The weather this autumn is likely to be influenced by one or two typhoons which are predicted to come within 300km of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. The number of storms for the September-to-November period is expected to be about average for that time of year, said Chen Yi-liang (陳怡良), deputy head of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center. However, he said people should pay attention to forecasts on the possible combined effects of storms and seasonal northeasterly winds, which could result in stronger winds and heavier rain. There is a 30 percent chance of increased average rainfall over the next three months, compared with previous years, and a 50 to 60 percent likelihood of it remaining the same, he said. The average temperature this autumn is expected to rise slightly or remain the same as in previous years, he added.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it is exploring partnerships with low Earth orbit satellite service providers led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project to offer diverse services and enhance its Internet coverage beyond 5G broadband technology. “There are several non-geostationary orbit satellite systems under development globally, with Starlink taking the lead. Chunghwa Telecom does not rule out seeking exchanges and cooperation with those international operators,” the company said in a statement. It would comply with the government’s satellite services regulations and evaluate further collaboration opportunities, it said. The nation’s biggest telecom said it is paying attention to the development of next-generation technologies for geosynchronous
CAPABILITY REPORT: The Ministry of National Defense has assessed China’s ability to land on Taiwan and deny areas, as well as the effectiveness of its gray-zone tactics The area-denial capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against the US would improve with the delivery of a Type 003 aircraft carrier in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Defense’s 2021 People’s Liberation Army Capability Report. This year’s report has more assessments of the PLA’s ability to conduct landing operations on Taiwan, its area-denial capabilities and the efficacy of its gray-zone tactics. While last year’s report said that the PLA’s lack of equipment and logistical support would prevent China from conducting large-scale landing operations, the new report said that China had improved its air and sea transport capabilities, although it