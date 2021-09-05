Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TRANSPORTATION

YouBike 2.0 launch date set

New Taipei City is scheduled to officially launch the “YouBike 2.0” system on Oct. 20, the city government said. The YouBike 2.0 system, an upgrade of the bicycle rental service, would start with 500 to 1,000 bikes, the city’s Transportation Department said, adding that about 700 rental sites for the new system would be completed by YouBike Co by the end of the year. Department Director Chung Ming-shih (鍾鳴時) said that the city’s YouBike 1.0 system has a total of 659 rental and parking sites, which would all be converted for YouBike 2.0, while some new sites would be established. In the long term, the city aims to have about 1,500 YouBike 2.0 stations, he said. All of the services in New Taipei City’s YouBike system would be compatible with those in Taipei, which have already been upgraded to the 2.0 system, and with the 1.0 system in Taoyuan, he added.

TOURISM

New site promotes travel

The Tourism Bureau on Wednesday launched a new Web site providing visitors with images, videos and information about Taiwan’s attractions, as the nation’s borders remain closed to most foreign travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bilingual Web site, titled “Time for Taiwan” (線上台灣館), is expected to remain online until August next year, the bureau said. Visitors to the Web site can find information in English and Chinese about 100 participating travel agencies, hotels, shops and restaurants in the nation, it said. The Web site, developed for the bureau by the Taiwan Visitors Association, also enables travel agencies and industry stakeholders to build connections, it added.

CRIME

Latvian robber deported

A Latvian who was imprisoned for robbing several ATMs in 2016 has completed his sentence and was deported to Latvia on Monday, the National Immigration Agency said. Andrejs Peregudovs was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, and was due to be released in January, but because he could not pay a fine of NT$500,000 (US$18,049), it was commuted to labor, delaying his release by 250 days. Peregudovs is the last of three men convicted in the case to be released from prison. The other two — Nicolae Pencov of Moldova and Mihail Colibaba of Romania — were deported in September and November last year respectively. The heist occurred between July 9 and 11, 2016, when members of an international crime ring withdrew NT$83.27 million from dozens of First Bank ATMs after using malware to hack the bank’s computing system.

WEATHER

Autumn typhoons likely

The weather this autumn is likely to be influenced by one or two typhoons which are predicted to come within 300km of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. The number of storms for the September-to-November period is expected to be about average for that time of year, said Chen Yi-liang (陳怡良), deputy head of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center. However, he said people should pay attention to forecasts on the possible combined effects of storms and seasonal northeasterly winds, which could result in stronger winds and heavier rain. There is a 30 percent chance of increased average rainfall over the next three months, compared with previous years, and a 50 to 60 percent likelihood of it remaining the same, he said. The average temperature this autumn is expected to rise slightly or remain the same as in previous years, he added.