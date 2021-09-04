President Tsai Ing-wen, left, Vice President William Lai, center, Control Yuan President Chen Chu, right, and others pay their respects to Taiwan’s war dead at the National Revolutionary Martyrs’ Shrine in Taipei yesterday.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate