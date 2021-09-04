Inactivity during pandemic could harm health: agency

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Sedentary habits developed while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to the development of metabolic syndrome, especially among those older than 40, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said.

HPA disease prevention head Lee Hui-lan (李惠蘭) said that chronic diseases — including heart problems, cerebrovascular diseases (such as stroke and aneurysms), diabetes, hypertension-related diseases and kidney inflammation — comprised half of the nation’s top 10 causes of death.

These chronic conditions are all related to metabolic syndrome, which is a combination of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as high blood sugar levels, abnormal blood lipid levels and low levels of high-density lipoprotein (also known as “good” cholesterol), she said.

The HPA said that an analysis of preventive medicine data has shown that 3.6 out of 10 people older than 40 have larger waistlines than is considered healthy.

Among those with larger waistlines, 39 percent are also overweight, while 36 percent are obese and experiencing preliminary conditions of hypertension, Lee said.

For men, having a waistline larger than 90cm — and larger than 80cm for women — is a warning sign that they might have metabolic syndrome, the HPA said.

A larger waistline is a sign of accrued fat in the organs, which could worsen the body’s metabolic system, or increase the density of sugar and triglycerides in the blood, increasing the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases or diabetes, Lee said.

Physician Chen Hung-lin (陳宏麟) said that some people are unwilling to seek checkups as they are worried about COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the conditions of at least half of his patients with chronic illnesses have worsened, Chen said.

He urged those with chronic diseases to pursue online health consultations to monitor their conditions.

Chen also suggested that people can try to keep their chronic diseases under control by walking 5,000 steps per day, while regularly recording their weight, blood pressure and waistline every morning and evening.