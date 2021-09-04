Japanese to be offered donated vaccines: Chen

STRONG FRIENDSHIP: Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh said Tokyo would donate another 64,000 doses

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked Japan for planning to donate another batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, saying the doses would be made available to Japanese who live in Taiwan.

The donation was announced during a news conference yesterday morning, at which Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said that Japan would provide 440,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be shared among Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Japan has donated more than 3 million vaccine doses to Taiwan: 1.24 million arrived on June 4; 1.13 million on July 8; and 970,000 on July 15.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in the first half of this month, the ministry said in a statement.

The government would make efforts to distribute the vaccines to Japanese who reside in Taiwan, the ministry said.

However, an exact number of vaccines is yet to be confirmed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at the daily Central Epidemic Command Center news briefing yesterday afternoon.

Authorities are to collect names of Japanese nationals who would like one of the AstraZeneca immunizations, Chen said, adding that an estimated 10,000 Japanese live in Taiwan.

The Presidential Office thanked Japan for offering help during difficult times, saying that it once again reflects the two nations’ strong friendship.

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) later yesterday wrote on Facebook that the donation is to include 64,000 vaccines, while the shipment is expected to depart next week.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang