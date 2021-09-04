China’s reputation and credibility in the US are at an all-time low, but instead of standing on the sidelines, Taiwan should address issues that facilitate efforts of the diplomatic corps, such as seeking purchases of advanced arms from the US, National Medical University liberal arts professor Chang Kuo-cheng (張國城) said.
Taipei should consider adopting a US relations management strategy similar to that of Israel’s, he said, adding that Israel’s focus on obtaining advanced US arms has not only benefited the US arms industry, but also assured the US that its military intervention is less likely to be needed.
Chang made the remarks in reference to a poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs last month that showed 52 percent of the US public supports using US troops to defend Taiwan if China invades.
Meanwhile, former minister of foreign affairs Cheng Chien-ren (程建人) said that US diplomatic relations and actions are primarily based on its own interests.
Cheng, a former representative to the US, referred to what is commonly known as the China White Paper, published in 1949 by the US Department of State in response to public concern about the impending victory of Chinese Communist Party forces in the Chinese Civil War, saying that the US dispatched the 7th Fleet to the Taiwan Strait in 1950 during the Korean War to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
While US public perception has no definitive impact on its diplomatic policies, it can nonetheless influence decisions made in the White House, he said.
Only countries that are unique or have unique performances on the international stage draw the attention of the international community, and Taiwan has done well in those particular ways, Cheng said.
In the decades since the US switched recognition from the Republic of China to the People’s Republic of China, relations between Taiwan and the US have markedly improved in terms of military cooperation while remaining in adherence to the “one China” policy, he said, adding that deepening Taiwan-US ties and upholding the interests of both sides are issues that require long-term cooperation.
In related news, the army is planning to send a team of 30 “seed instructors” to the US next year to receive training, as well as inspect and receive delivery of 40 M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers next year, eight of which are expected to be delivered to Taiwan by 2023, the Ministry of National Defense fiscal 2022 budget shows.
Military and Aviation News editor in chief Shih Hsiao-wei (施孝瑋) said previously that the system would allow field artillery to receive the most up-to-date information on the battlefield and reposition after firing, greatly decreasing the chances of being detected.
