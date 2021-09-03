Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CRIME

Three held over sex trade

Three Taiwanese were on Wednesday indicted for allegedly recruiting and sending women from Taiwan to the US and other countries to engage in prostitution. The suspects — two men surnamed Lin (林) and Chen (陳), and a woman surnamed Lin (林) — allegedly used social media to recruit women to work overseas as prostitutes, escorts or bar hostesses by promising them high earnings in a short time, the indictment issued by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. The three booked the womens’ flights, and arranged their visas and accommodations, it said. The trio arranged for about 50 women aged 25 to 35 to travel to the US, Canada and other countries to engage in prostitution from 2018 to early last year, investigators said. Prosecutors charged the suspects with breaches of sexual morality under the Criminal Code. The maximum sentence for the charge is five years in prison plus a NT$100,000 fine.

DIPLOMACY

Allies urged to back UN bid

The government would again ask its diplomatic allies to voice support for the inclusion of Taiwan in the UN, either by speaking up at the General Assembly or sending letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Lily Hsu (徐儷文) said yesterday. The UN General Assembly is to take place from Sept. 14 to 21. Taipei’s UN bid this year has three main appeals: demanding that the UN resolve the “inappropriate exclusion of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people from the UN system”; calling on the UN to change its “discriminatory policy” against Taiwanese passport holders and journalists from visiting UN headquarters to cover UN-related activities; and insisting that the UN takes steps to ensure that Taiwan has the right to participate in “an equal and dignified manner” in meetings, mechanisms and activities related to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Hsu added. As part of Taiwan’s appeal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has published an opinion piece titled “Reimagining a More Resilient UN System — with Taiwan in It” in international media, Hsu added. Taiwan’s representative office in New York City, where the UN’s headquarters is, would set up a Web page dedicated to promoting Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN before the assembly begins this year, she added.

DIPLOMACY

Belize lauded on anniversary

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday congratulated Belize, one of the nation’s 15 diplomatic allies, on its 40th anniversary of independence and thanked the Caribbean ally for its consistent support of Taiwan in the international community over the years. In a video call with Belize Prime Minister John Briceno, Wu extended congratulations on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the people of Taiwan on the 40th anniversary of Belize’s independence from the UK, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release. Taiwan looks forward to continuing to work with Belize, one of its important diplomatic allies in the Caribbean region, to strengthen the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and well-being of the two peoples, Wu said. In particular, Taiwan would maintain its efforts to help Belize combat COVID-19, revive its economy and boost its national development, he said. Wu also thanked Belize for consistently voicing its support for Taiwan’s participation in the international community, saying that he hoped Briceno would continue to do so in the years to come.