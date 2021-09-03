Virtual expos to tout local firms in three more nations

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Starting this month, the Taiwan Expo is to be held virtually in Thailand, India and Indonesia to promote Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, sources said.

The exposition this year would focus on industry needs in Southeast Asian countries and India, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said.

The exposition for Thailand, which is to take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, would highlight Taiwanese firms specializing in electronics, information technology, engineering, green industry, disease prevention, healthy living, sports and leisure, the cosmetics industry, innovative technology, agriculture and food products, education, and financial services, sources said.

The exposition for India is to take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, while the one for Indonesia is to take place from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, they said.

An exposition was held virtually in Vietnam in July and in Malaysia last month, TAITRA said.

In Vietnam, the exposition was attended by 195 companies, up 30 percent from last year, it said.

Over the three days of the online exposition for Vietnam, more than 220 buyers expressed interest in products and registered for meetings, while firm representatives held more than 600 one-on-one meetings, it added.

In other news, the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office (IETO) in Taipei is holding a video competition to promote Indonesian products in Taiwan, as part of a wider effort to advance bilateral trade.

The competition, which is open to all residents of Taiwan, calls for a short video of one to three minutes shot in Chinese with subtitles in English or Indonesian, IETO trade analyst Muhammad Fuad Hamzah said on Monday.

At least one Taiwanese must appear on screen in the video, Fuad added.

The video should persuade the public in Taiwan to use or consume Indonesian products, and be proud of doing so, he said.

“We are quite confident in saying that our target market is both the Indonesian people who live in Taiwan and also local people,” Fuad said. “Indonesians in Taiwan are an obvious target market, but we need to reach further.”

The competition is open until Sept. 17 and is part of a nationwide “Bangga Buatan Indonesia” movement calling for Indonesians to take pride in domestic products and support the local economy, he said.

The videos would be judged from Sept. 18 to 23 and the four winners announced on Sept. 24, with NT$55,000 in prize money to be split among them, Fuad said.

Videos submissions should be uploaded to the IETO’s YouTube channel, he added.