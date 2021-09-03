The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported only one locally transmitted COVID-19 infection and said it would screen newly inducted military service personnel for the virus starting today.
The new domestic case, recorded in Taipei, is a man in his 30s who had been tested for the virus after seeking medical attention for another condition, the CECC said.
The case is an asymptomatic infection, the center said, adding that health authorities had begun efforts to investigate and prevent the spread of the virus at the hospital and in the communities he visited.
One contact had been identified and contact tracing was ongoing, it added.
The center yesterday also reported four imported cases of COVID-19 — two arrivals from the US, and one each from Russia and South Africa.
Their dates of entry into Taiwan were between Aug. 19 and Friday last week, the CECC said.
Two of the imported cases — a Taiwanese man in his 60s who arrived from the US on Thursday last week and a Russian woman in her 40s who arrived from Russia on Aug. 19 — had been fully vaccinated and were considered “breakthrough” infections, CECC data showed.
The man had received one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in April and two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
The woman had received two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, one each in July and last month, Lo said.
One death from among the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded yesterday.
The case was a man in his 60s who had a chronic health condition and died on June 27 — 24 days after his infection had been confirmed, CECC data showed.
At yesterday’s briefing, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, attributed the reporting delay to an error by the hospital where he was treated.
As of yesterday, the CECC had reported 16,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,424 imported and 14,529 domestic cases, with 837 deaths.
From May 11, when a local outbreak began, to Tuesday, 14,796 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, CECC data showed.
Of those, 13,692, or about 92.5 percent, had recovered, it said.
Military service personnel from Monday onwards are to be required to undergo a free rapid antigen test for COVID-19 three days before reporting for duty, the CECC said.
Only those who present proof of a negative test result would be admitted, it said.
