TPP to target DPP decisions in new legislative session

By Chen Yun and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) caucus yesterday outlined its priorities for the new legislative session while vowing to expose the ruling party’s “black box” decisionmaking, particularly regarding flight crew quarantine rules, domestic COVID-19 vaccine approval and stimulus relief.

At the moment, there is no issue greater than utilizing the remaining special stimulus budget, TPP caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) told a news conference outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

The caucus believes that relief should be prioritized above revitalization, while revitalization should focus on digitization, Chiu said.

Front row from left, Taiwan People’s Party legislators Jang Chyi-lu, Lai Hsiang-ling, Chiu Chen-yuan, Ann Kao and Tsai Pi-ru pretend to smash government policy “black boxes” during a skit on the steps of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday to illustrate their party’s priorities for the new legislative session. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

The government should first take stock of the needs of industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate the digitization of the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program to increase the proportion of private digital consumption, he said.

As for COVID-19 itself, vaccinations have made the situation less tense, but the threat of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 looms, TPP deputy caucus convener Ann Kao (高虹安) said.

With global vaccination rates lagging, it is impossible for Taiwan to keep avoiding the variant forever, she said, calling on the government to continue improving vaccine coverage and consider options for providing third “booster” shots.

The party would also continue to rally support for referendums ahead of a rescheduled vote on Dec. 18, TPP caucus secretary-general Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said.

Businesses have come to understand the importance of eliminating carbon emissions, but climate policy planning has stalled, she said.

The referendums involving power plants offer the perfect chance to evaluate the progress of the government’s energy transformation policy, she said, encouraging the public to join the debate.

The caucus also called for the teams tasked with investigating the April 2 Taroko Express train crash and domestic vaccine approval to be elevated to Cabinet-level task forces.

Without sufficient authority, Chiu asked how investigators probing the railway disaster could properly investigate and implement their findings.

At the same time, TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) asked how a task force within the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee could properly investigate emergency approval of the domestic Medigen COVID-19 vaccine when it only has authority over the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Both task forces should therefore be upgraded to the Cabinet level to ensure cooperation from all ministries involved, the legislators said.

In light of the worsening unemployment and unpaid leave situation, Lai called for a special report from the Cabinet on how it plans to reform the labor insurance system to avoid impending bankruptcy.

Turning to constitutional reform, TPP Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that a committee set up by the legislature last year has not yet gotten off the ground due to disruptions caused by the pandemic and a lack of cross-party consensus.

The TPP would work hard to perfect constitutional law according to public opinion, he added.

Separately yesterday, the New Power Party (NPP) listed in its agenda for the session long-standing priorities, as well as proposals to improve national security law against Chinese infiltration through investment.

The party said it hopes to advance its proposals advocating housing justice through a vacant property tax, unions for firefighters, amendments to relax protest regulations in the Assembly and Parade Act (集會遊行法) and changes to the Mining Act (礦業法).

It also plans to propose bills targeting climate change and institutional reform in the hope of making concrete progress, the caucus said.

The NPP said it also supported holding meetings of the Constitutional Amendment Committee during the session, so that a referendum could be ready in time for next year’s general election, especially as there is already widespread support for constitutional reform across the political spectrum.

On pandemic-related concerns, NPP Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) urged the purchase of more international vaccines and an additional budget to offer small businesses cash to accelerate their recovery.

Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei