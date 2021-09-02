The Executive Yuan is today expected to approve a bill aimed at establishing a foundation to facilitate President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) bilingual Taiwan 2030 plan, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.
The draft, proposed by the National Development Council, includes establishing a “bilingual national development center” that would be tasked with pushing the policy, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Cabinet officials believe that the foundation would better harness the innovation and expertise of the private sector than other arrangements for promoting English as an official language, they said.
The center would be tasked with broad policy missions, including planning and research, implementation, review of policy goals and overseeing collaborations with foreign partners, they said.
In addition, the center would organize and conduct tests that would be used for certifying professionals in related fields, and mediate between parties involved in the policy at all levels, they said.
The center’s board of trustees would consist of nine to 11 members, including government representatives and academics who would be appointed and dismissed by the premier, they said.
The draft does not contain language to mandate annual meetings with academics and representatives of the English instruction industry, they said, adding that convening consultative meetings would be discretionary.
If the Executive Yuan approves the draft, it would be forwarded for legislative review.
Making English an official language would bolster competitiveness and help present Taiwan to the international community, the source said, adding that all governmental agencies have created an English-language Web site, and officials are working on creating a fully bilingual environment for doing official business with foreigners.
