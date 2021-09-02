The Ministry of National Defense’s proposed budget includes funds to buy thousands of new machine guns and mortars for the nation’s reserve force.
The army has allocated NT$428.8 million (US$15.46 million) for fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2026 to purchase 2,060 light machine guns for infantry squads listed under the military’s reserve units, according to the ministry’s budget proposal, which was sent to lawmakers for review on Tuesday.
The budget also includes funding for maintenance expenses.
The light machine guns would boost the units’ firepower to fend off invading forces, the budget proposal said.
The army allocated another NT$157.3 million to buy 87 120mm mortars from 2022 to 2026, also to be used by reserve units.
The easy-to-operate, precision weapon systems could buy Taiwan’s armed forces more time in the event of an invasion, the ministry’s proposal said.
The military’s overall budget proposal for arms purchases and other defense needs totals NT$471.7 billion.
Before taking effect, it must be reviewed and passed at the new legislative session, which started yesterday.
The funding is part of an ongoing program to improve the combat readiness of Taiwan’s reserve units and make them a more viable backup force amid increased Chinese military maneuvers.
Other measures for reservists include increasing the frequency and duration of each call-up, the provision of better equipment and improved training.
At present, reservists are called up every two years for training at a military base near their residence to maintain basic combat skills.
Under the new policy which would start in 2023, call-ups would last two weeks rather than five to seven days, and could occur every year rather than every two years.
