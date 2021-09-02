COVID-19: Response to secondary voucher plans mixed

REDUCED STIMULUS: The Cabinet has cut proposed funding for sports, tourism and Hakka villages by NT$24 million to NT$7.4 billion compared with last year, legislators said

By Chien Hui-ju and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday gave a mixed review of proposed secondary stimulus voucher programs, with some citing significant reductions in funding for several schemes.

Aside from the Cabinet’s proposed Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, government agencies are planning eight secondary voucher schemes, up from the four offered last year, the lawmakers said at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

The Executive Yuan has cut the funding for secondary voucher programs for sports, tourism and Hakka villages by NT$1 billion (US$36.05 million), NT$7.4 billion and NT$24 million respectively compared with last year’s programs, DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei, speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, holds a card listing the secondary stimulus vouchers that government agencies are planning to issue. Photo: CNA

The cuts are being made either to the face value of the vouchers or the pool of recipients, which is a concern as the economy is still reeling from the effects of a local COVID-19 outbreak, she said.

The Ministry of Education is planning to issue 2 million sports vouchers with a face value of NT$500 — just half of last year’s 4 million vouchers with the same value, DPP Legislator Chuang Ching-cheng (莊競程) said.

The cuts to the sports vouchers are the biggest among the four secondary voucher programs that have been continued from last year, he said, adding that the rules for using the sports vouchers need to be improved to make them more flexible.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has allotted NT$2 billion for its tourism secondary voucher scheme, comprising 1.2 million coupons of NT$1,000 each and an NT$800 million subsidy for group travel, DPP Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) said.

That would be a marked decline from the NT$9.43 billion in subsidies under its “safe travel” scheme last year, he said.

“The discrepancy in the funding levels of the two programs is difficult to fully justify even after taking their significant differences into account,” he said.

Instead, the government should invest more resources, allow more businesses to accept vouchers and subsidize venues for the extra costs of enforcing social distancing and other COVID-19 pandemic measures, he said.

The Hakka Affairs Council plans to distribute 400,000 vouchers worth NT$500 each for businesses in Hakka villages, compared with last year’s 280,000 vouchers of NT$800 each, DPP Legislator Wu Chi-ming (吳琪銘) said.

Increasing the number of vouchers would be more than offset by the decrease in the voucher’s value, meaning less stimulus money for Hakka businesses, he said.

The Council of Agriculture plans to issue 1.46 million agritourism vouchers worth NT$888 each for a total of NT$1.29 billion, DPP Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) said.

While the total value would increase from last year’s NT$1.25 billion, the number of recipients would be significantly less than last year’s 5 million, Tsai said.

DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Council of Indigenous Peoples, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the National Development Council are in charge of creating voucher programs for Aboriginal, food and local creative industries.

These vouchers represent brand-new policy endeavors and deserve plaudits, he said, adding that other ministries should emulate their example.

DPP Legislator Chen Hsiu-pao (陳秀寶) said that the Ministry of Culture plans to issue 3 million vouchers worth NT$600 each for cultural events, totaling about NT$1.8 billion in value.

Last year’s cultural event vouchers, which carried the same face value, were distributed to 2.75 million people, she said.

This means the total budget for cultural industry stimulus and voucher recipients would both increase, Chen said, adding that she is optimistic that the scheme would boost that sector.