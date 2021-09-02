COVID-19: First shipment of Pfizer vaccines arriving today

STRATEGIZING: The CECC is still focused on boosting first-dose coverage to provide protection for a wider segment of the population against COVID-19 variants

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed that the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan is to arrive early this morning. It also announced that AstraZeneca vaccinations for people aged 23 to 28 would be extended by two days.

The flight carrying the first shipment of at least 900,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has taken off from Luxembourg and is expected to arrive early this morning, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at a daily news briefing.

A second shipment, also containing about 900,000 doses, is expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks, Chen said, adding that the center would make a formal announcement once the flight schedule is confirmed.

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech “Comirnaty” vaccine against COVID-19 are pictured at a vaccination center in Paris on July 23. Photo: Reuters

The CECC on Monday said that eligibility for the second round of vaccinations would be expanded to include people aged 23 to 28 who have selected AstraZeneca as their choice of vaccine on the online booking system before July 19, and that they can receive their shots on Thursday and Friday next week.

However, in response to local governments’ concern that two days might not be enough, the CECC yesterday said it has extended the vaccination schedule for this age group up to Sunday next week.

As of Tuesday, the nation’s first-dose vaccination coverage had reached 42.77 percent, CECC data showed.

As the nation’s goal is to boost the first-dose vaccination coverage as much as possible, newly arrived vaccines will mainly be offered to people who have not yet been inoculated, Chen said.

When the first-dose vaccination coverage reaches a certain percentage, the center would shift its focus to increasing the second-dose vaccination coverage, he said, adding that the center has been making plans for securing supplies for a third dose and a fourth dose for next year and the year after.

Chen said that the interval between the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would likely be the same as that for the AstraZeneca and the Moderna vaccines, which is at least 10 to 12 weeks.

Asked about the focus on boosting first-dose coverage, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines all have reduced protection against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and receiving only one shot of the vaccine might not be enough, as breakthrough cases have been reported even among those who have been fully vaccinated.

While the center hopes everyone can receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, getting one dose still provides protection against the Alpha variant, which is the main variant circulating in Taiwan, he said, adding that getting vaccinated prevents serious complications and death.

The center is trying to prevent the Delta variant from entering and spreading in Taiwan through border control measures, and it would be more dangerous if vaccines are offered as a second dose, leaving a portion of the population unprotected, in the event that the Delta variant comes in, he added.