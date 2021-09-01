The Modern Women’s Foundation and the legal consultancy platform LawChain have launched an online program to raise awareness about the protection of underage children whose parents are going through a divorce, the foundation said yesterday.
Each year, about 1,700 minors experience a change of custody as a result of their parents’ divorce, the foundation said in a statement, citing Judicial Yuan statistics.
On average, five children become involved in their parents’ custody battle every day, the foundation said.
“These children often go through a period of high conflict — long or short — before their parents’ divorce,” it said.
“Some become ‘footballs’ that their parents compete for. Some are like ‘dodgeballs’ that both sides avoid,” it said. “Some are even beaten and abused in other ways.”
For many years, the divorce rate in Taiwan has remained high, the foundation said.
Spouses who are going through a divorce by mutual consent and have children at home often treat parental rights, visitation rights and child support payments as bargaining chips in their negotiations, it said.
However, others do not negotiate at all, resulting in more conflict between the two parties later on, and ultimately a court battle, it said.
To protect minors whose parents are going through a divorce at an earlier stage, the foundation has partnered with LawChain to plan a series of online promotional events to remind parents that their children have a right to a relationship with them, as well as visitations and child support after their separation, the foundation said.
The events encourage spouses who struggled in marriage to become “cooperative parents” following their divorce for the sake of their children, it said.
Instead of signing divorce agreements that cannot be enforced and might cause disputes, it would be preferable to seek legal help during divorce proceedings to negotiate matters such as childcare, visitation rights and child support, LawChain founder Steven Chen (陳啟桐) said.
Professional legal advice can help minimize the harm that divorces have on children, he said.
The foundation helps about 3,000 families going through a high-conflict divorce every year through domestic violence and family service centers at district courts, it said.
Its program that aims to help high-conflict families offers services such as lectures on parenting and training in cooperative parenting to help parents coordinate the care of their children and reduce the impact their divorce has on them, it said.
“Children are our future,” the foundation said, urging people to donate to the program to help protect children of divorced parents.
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of
Taiwan’s coffee industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the past two decades, and annual average coffee consumption in Taiwan last year reached 1.8kg per person, exceeding the 1.4kg average per person for tea. It is possible that this could be an indication that coffee could soon replace tea as Taiwan’s go-to drink. From the 4.73 hectares of coffee planted in 2001 to the 1,153.21 hectares planted last year, it is apparent that a large number of people are investing in the coffee industry, Taiwan Coffee Laboratory researcher Lin Jen-an (林仁安) said on Tuesday last week, citing statistics provided by
HUNGER EFFECT? An official said reports of hunger as a side effect of the Medigen vaccine would be monitored, but hunger is not known to be caused by vaccination People who receive a first dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine between Monday and Sunday would be eligible for a second shot from Sept. 27, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The Medigen vaccine was rolled out on Monday, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) receiving the first shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as there are no independent studies showing an optimal interval between two Medigen doses, the interval has been set at about 28 days, following what was done in clinical trials. The CECC would arrange for people to book an