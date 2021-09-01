Program aims to raise awareness about protection of minors during divorce

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Modern Women’s Foundation and the legal consultancy platform LawChain have launched an online program to raise awareness about the protection of underage children whose parents are going through a divorce, the foundation said yesterday.

Each year, about 1,700 minors experience a change of custody as a result of their parents’ divorce, the foundation said in a statement, citing Judicial Yuan statistics.

On average, five children become involved in their parents’ custody battle every day, the foundation said.

“These children often go through a period of high conflict — long or short — before their parents’ divorce,” it said.

“Some become ‘footballs’ that their parents compete for. Some are like ‘dodgeballs’ that both sides avoid,” it said. “Some are even beaten and abused in other ways.”

For many years, the divorce rate in Taiwan has remained high, the foundation said.

Spouses who are going through a divorce by mutual consent and have children at home often treat parental rights, visitation rights and child support payments as bargaining chips in their negotiations, it said.

However, others do not negotiate at all, resulting in more conflict between the two parties later on, and ultimately a court battle, it said.

To protect minors whose parents are going through a divorce at an earlier stage, the foundation has partnered with LawChain to plan a series of online promotional events to remind parents that their children have a right to a relationship with them, as well as visitations and child support after their separation, the foundation said.

The events encourage spouses who struggled in marriage to become “cooperative parents” following their divorce for the sake of their children, it said.

Instead of signing divorce agreements that cannot be enforced and might cause disputes, it would be preferable to seek legal help during divorce proceedings to negotiate matters such as childcare, visitation rights and child support, LawChain founder Steven Chen (陳啟桐) said.

Professional legal advice can help minimize the harm that divorces have on children, he said.

The foundation helps about 3,000 families going through a high-conflict divorce every year through domestic violence and family service centers at district courts, it said.

Its program that aims to help high-conflict families offers services such as lectures on parenting and training in cooperative parenting to help parents coordinate the care of their children and reduce the impact their divorce has on them, it said.

“Children are our future,” the foundation said, urging people to donate to the program to help protect children of divorced parents.