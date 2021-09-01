Ministry, FSE sign MOU to launch upgraded grant

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture and the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange (FSE, Fulbright Taiwan) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch the “Fulbright-Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Arts Professionals Grants” — a newly named and upgraded initiative.

The signing ceremony was held at the National Theater in Taipei and attended by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), FSE executive director Randall Nadeau and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk, who serves as honorary chair of the FSE board.

Since 2018, the ministry and the Fulbright Program have partnered to select and send Taiwanese professionals in the arts and cultural sectors to the US for exchanges, the ministry said in a statement.

From left, Foundation for Scholarly Exchange executive director Randall Nadeau, American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te and Department of Cultural Exchange Director-General Kuei Yeh-chin pose for photographs following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times

With the help of the AIT and the FSE, the collaboration between the ministry and the Fulbright Program received the US Department of State’s approval in July to be offered as an independent hyphenated grant, titled the “Fulbright-Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Arts Professionals Grants,” the statement said.

The upgraded initiative carries an important symbolic significance for cultural cooperation between Taiwan and the US, the ministry said.

The grants have also expanded their recipients to include professionals working in the fields of management, technical support, curation and arts criticism, the ministry added.

As a leading educational and cultural exchange platform in the world, the Fulbright Program, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, has sponsored exchanges to the US by more than 1,700 Taiwanese, the ministry said.

At yesterday’s event, performances were given by Resident Island Dance Theatre (滯留島舞蹈劇場) and Twincussion Duo (雙子二重奏).

US TOUR

The two Taiwanese groups would be setting out on a month-long tour in the US during the 2022-2023 performing arts season as part of the sixth season of the department’s Center Stage exchange program.

Lee said he looked forward to the Fulbright grant and Center Stage providing Taiwanese professionals in the arts and cultural industries with more learning opportunities, deepening cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the US, and deepening the international community’s understanding of Taiwan.

The signing of the MOU and the selection of the two Taiwanese performing art ensembles for the Center Stage initiative are concrete examples of the deep and broad ties between the US and Taiwan, Oudkirk said.

“Such exchanges not only deepen our friendship, but also ensure that cultural exchanges of both the United States and Taiwan continue to grow,” she added.