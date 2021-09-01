The Ministry of Culture and the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange (FSE, Fulbright Taiwan) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch the “Fulbright-Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Arts Professionals Grants” — a newly named and upgraded initiative.
The signing ceremony was held at the National Theater in Taipei and attended by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), FSE executive director Randall Nadeau and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk, who serves as honorary chair of the FSE board.
Since 2018, the ministry and the Fulbright Program have partnered to select and send Taiwanese professionals in the arts and cultural sectors to the US for exchanges, the ministry said in a statement.
Photo: Ling Mei-hsueh, Taipei Times
With the help of the AIT and the FSE, the collaboration between the ministry and the Fulbright Program received the US Department of State’s approval in July to be offered as an independent hyphenated grant, titled the “Fulbright-Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Arts Professionals Grants,” the statement said.
The upgraded initiative carries an important symbolic significance for cultural cooperation between Taiwan and the US, the ministry said.
The grants have also expanded their recipients to include professionals working in the fields of management, technical support, curation and arts criticism, the ministry added.
As a leading educational and cultural exchange platform in the world, the Fulbright Program, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, has sponsored exchanges to the US by more than 1,700 Taiwanese, the ministry said.
At yesterday’s event, performances were given by Resident Island Dance Theatre (滯留島舞蹈劇場) and Twincussion Duo (雙子二重奏).
US TOUR
The two Taiwanese groups would be setting out on a month-long tour in the US during the 2022-2023 performing arts season as part of the sixth season of the department’s Center Stage exchange program.
Lee said he looked forward to the Fulbright grant and Center Stage providing Taiwanese professionals in the arts and cultural industries with more learning opportunities, deepening cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the US, and deepening the international community’s understanding of Taiwan.
The signing of the MOU and the selection of the two Taiwanese performing art ensembles for the Center Stage initiative are concrete examples of the deep and broad ties between the US and Taiwan, Oudkirk said.
“Such exchanges not only deepen our friendship, but also ensure that cultural exchanges of both the United States and Taiwan continue to grow,” she added.
INTELLIGENCE GATHERING: Incursions by new types of aircraft are likely attempts to observe Taiwan’s responses and tire out its pilots, the analysts said The first-ever incursion of Chinese military helicopters into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this week suggests that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could be rotating through its arsenal of aircraft to probe the capabilities of the Taiwanese defense system and how it responds, experts said on Friday. The Ministry of National Defense said that two Z-8 helicopters — the Chinese version of the French Aerospatiale SA 321 Super Frelon — and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane flew into the southwest ADIZ on Friday morning. The ministry on Thursday said that a Harbin Z-9 “Haitun” helicopter and a Y-8
TEST CASE: Politicians from 12 nations slammed Beijing for interfering in the affairs of an EU and NATO member in what could presage responses to Chinese pressure The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in the US and 11 European countries issued a joint statement on Friday condemning China’s efforts to punish Lithuania for trying to deepen its ties with Taiwan. The lawmakers, including US Senator Bob Menendez, British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, and their counterparts from France, Germany and other countries, said they “strongly condemn” Beijing’s political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Baltic state. “The interference in the internal affairs of a European Union and NATO state [is] neither welcome nor appropriate,” the statement said. Lithuania’s decision to withdraw from China’s “17+1 forum” of
Taiwan’s coffee industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the past two decades, and annual average coffee consumption in Taiwan last year reached 1.8kg per person, exceeding the 1.4kg average per person for tea. It is possible that this could be an indication that coffee could soon replace tea as Taiwan’s go-to drink. From the 4.73 hectares of coffee planted in 2001 to the 1,153.21 hectares planted last year, it is apparent that a large number of people are investing in the coffee industry, Taiwan Coffee Laboratory researcher Lin Jen-an (林仁安) said on Tuesday last week, citing statistics provided by
HUNGER EFFECT? An official said reports of hunger as a side effect of the Medigen vaccine would be monitored, but hunger is not known to be caused by vaccination People who receive a first dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine between Monday and Sunday would be eligible for a second shot from Sept. 27, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The Medigen vaccine was rolled out on Monday, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) receiving the first shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as there are no independent studies showing an optimal interval between two Medigen doses, the interval has been set at about 28 days, following what was done in clinical trials. The CECC would arrange for people to book an