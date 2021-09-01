A joint statement by Australia and France on Monday highlighted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, with the two nations agreeing on closer maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including “future joint transits.”
Since US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga advocated the “importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” in a statement on April 16, joint communiques by others in the international community — including statements by Japan and Australia, Japan and the EU, the US and the EU, and the G7 leaders — have taken up the refrain.
The inaugural Australia-France 2+2 ministerial consultations were held by Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.
The ministers “underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues,” the statement said, expressing also the ministers’ support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.
The statement voiced “serious concerns about the situation in the South China Sea,” adding that disputes should be resolved in a peaceful manner in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The ministers “reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with international law, and agreed to closer maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including through future joint transits,” it said.
The ministers expressed grave concern over severe human rights abuses against Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, China, and over the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms, it said.
The ministers reiterated their call for China to grant urgent, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang to independent international observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, it said.
Last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the two nations’ statement.
Australia and France are important friends and like-minded partners of Taiwan, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
Taiwan would continue working with them and other like-minded countries to defend democracy, a rules-based international order, and peace and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.
