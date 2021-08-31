COVID-19: Gou asks BioNTech to reserve 30m more vaccines

Reuters





Terry Gou (郭台銘), the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has asked BioNTech SE to reserve 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Taiwan, saying he had received a “very good” response.

Taiwan’s quest to access the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has dragged on for months, hampered by accusations from Taipei of political interference from Beijing, which has denied the allegations.

The government subsequently allowed Gou, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. A US$350 million deal for 10 million shots was inked last month, which would be donated to the government for distribution.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou, right, laughs during a news conference in Taipei on July 31. Photo screen grab from Facebook

In a lengthy post on his Facebook page late on Sunday, Gou said he “had been promised” that 8 million to 9 million doses would arrive this year, with the first shots arriving next month.

He added that he had asked BioNTech whether it could reserve 30 million doses for Taiwan for next year, and “at present have received a very good response.”

BioNTech declined to comment.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanked Gou for his “kind reminder” about purchasing vaccines, saying the government has already ordered second-generation vaccines from Moderna Inc .

“As long as there is an epidemic prevention need, we will make advanced preparations,” Su told reporters.

The Cabinet last month said the government had ordered a further 36 million doses from Moderna.

The BioNTech vaccine drama has transfixed Taiwan and dominated headlines. While a relatively small domestic COVID-19 outbreak is well under control, fewer than 5 percent of its 23.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

The government has ordered millions of vaccines itself, from Moderna, AstraZeneca PLC and domestic developer Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp.

The Tzu Chi Foundation has also ordered 5 million doses from BioNTech.