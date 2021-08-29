Report outlines record unemployment rates

By Chien Hui-ju / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Labor has failed to present effective measures to improve job markets during the COVID-19 outbreak, after the nation’s unemployment rate hit its highest point in a decade in June, the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center said in a report.

The nation’s highest unemployment rate was recorded in May last year at 4.07 percent, but it declined after the government brought COVID-19 infections under control, the report said.

However, the unemployment rate hit a new high in June this year, at 4.8 percent, after local infections surged and a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was enacted in the second half of May.

The number of furloughed workers increased each month from May to this month, the report said: 4,125 employees at 445 firms at the end of May; 13,626 workers at 1,305 firms at the end of June; 56,687 at 4,388 firms at the end of July; and 57,781 at 4,702 firms as of the report’s release this month.

By comparison, the number of furloughed workers was 19,689 at 800 firms in August last year, and 2,012 at 26 firms in the same month of 2019, it said.

The COVID-19 outbreak affected young employees to a greater degree than older workers, the report found.

The unemployment rate of people aged 15 to 24 hit 9.47 percent in June, up from 8.56 percent and 8.75 percent in each June of last year and 2019 respectively, it said.

The youth unemployment rate is also higher than the overall unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, it added.

The labor ministry since last year has allocated more than NT$136.2 billion (US$4.88 billion) from its special budget or employment security funds to go toward relief measures, the report said, adding that the ministry had spent NT$43 billion by the end of last month, offering timely help to certain groups.

However, its relief measures this year have mostly been extensions from last year’s, with insufficient regard to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the report said.

While the local outbreak has subsided, there is still uncertainty about its long-term effects, it said.

The report called on the ministry to adopt a rolling approach to relief measures and improve objective assessments to ensure an efficient distribution of resources.

To help young people seek stable employment, the ministry should also prepare long-term response plans, it said.