Expert warns of hairawn muhly threat

By Yang Yuan-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Invasive hairawn muhly might pose a serious threat to Taiwanese agriculture if the plant species is not eradicated before it spreads, Yang Chiu-chung (楊秋忠), an Academia Sinica researcher, said on Wednesday.

The hairawn muhly is highly resilient and can withstand heat, cold and humidity, Yang said.

The weed attracted the attention of environmentalists after a farmer in Nantou County’s Jiji Township (集集) planted hairawn muhly, which have attractive pink flowers, to attract visitors, charging NT$50 per person, Yang said.

Visitors to Nantou County’s Jiji Township walk through a field of hairawn muhly in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader

Wind might carry the plant’s seeds around, Yang said, adding that they might also be spread by rivers or animals.

The plant might spread quickly on farmland, competing with crops for water and soil nutrition, he said, adding that it might also block the sunlight from reaching low-growing crops.

Citing the example of Mikania micrantha, another invasive species, Yang said that it took 20 years to eradicate the tropical weed from Taiwan.

M micrantha spread quickly and caused problems for farmers as it encircled fruit trees and blocked the sunlight, he said.

The government spent hundreds of millions of New Taiwan dollars over the course of two decades to eradicate the plant, he added.

“Now is the time to act on the hairawn muhly, or it will have a devastating impact on Taiwanese agriculture,” he said.

The Council of Agriculture on Monday contacted the Nantou County Government and ordered the removal of the plant, saying that the farmer might have breached farmland regulations.

The Jiji Township Office identified the farmer as a man surnamed Tai (戴), saying that he initially planned to file an administrative lawsuit over the order.

However, after an intervention by Jiji Mayor Chen Chi-heng (陳紀衡), Tai on Tuesday agreed to remove the plant within 10 days, the office said.