Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislators Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) and Ann Kao (高虹安) on Thursday said that the penalties for smuggling live animals should be stricter, four days after authorities euthanized 154 cats that had been trafficked into the country.
Jang and Kao said that in the past decade, 1,891 animals had been classified as contraband by the Council of Agriculture (COA) and put down as a result.
Most of the animals were cats, dogs and birds that had been smuggled for sale as pets, they said, adding that innocent creatures were the main victims of smuggling.
The party plans to to propose amendments to the Smuggling Penalty Act (懲治走私條例) and Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) that would raise the severity of sentencing and fines for the illegal transport of animals across the border, they said.
Also on the TPP’s caucus agenda is the drafting of laws that would revoke the licenses of pet stores that carry animals from dubious sources while cracking down on unlicensed sellers, Jang said.
“If there are no sales, there would be no traffic,” Jang said, adding that public awareness must also be raised to fight animal smuggling.
The COA should set up an animal protection police unit under the Ministry of the Interior to increase enforcement, Kao said, adding that this would involve changes to the Ministry of the Interior National Police Agency Organization Act (內政部警政署組織法).
From 2018 to last year, the government received 6,462 reports of alleged animal abuse, but only obtained 161 convictions, or 2.5 percent of the reported cases, she said.
Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan chief executive Wu Hung (朱增宏) said that euthanizing animals does not necessarily help disease prevention efforts, and that the COA’s decisionmaking process lacks transparency.
Lawmakers should provide groups with the legal standing to challenge decisions that could risk animal welfare, Wu said.
Taiwan Animal Equality Association executive officer Lin Yi-shan (林憶珊) said that a NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 fine stipulated by the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) is inadequate, as animal smuggling can potentially yield enormous profits.
The public needs to be more sympathetic to the plight of animals so that the market for trafficked pets can be reduced, Lin said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator and Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said last week that the government should have amended the law instead of waiting until the cats were put down.
The government should propose “best solutions” that protect innocent animals while preventing animal smuggling and the entry of infectious diseases carried by smuggled animals, he added.
Additional reporting by CNA
