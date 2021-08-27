The Tourism Bureau plans to issue 1.2 million vouchers to stimulate domestic tourism, which has declined dramatically since a level 3 COVID-19 alert was imposed in May, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday.
Wang made the remarks after the Executive Yuan said that in addition to its Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, various government agencies would issue vouchers to boost growth in various sectors.
The additional vouchers would be given out through a draw on a platform set up by the government, it said.
Domestic travel vouchers would have a value equivalent to NT$1,000 (US$35.79), Wang said, adding that the Tourism Bureau plans to issue 1.2 million travel vouchers in the initial phase.
People must use the vouchers on tours organized by travel agencies, including group and individual tours, with each group tour comprised of at least 15 people, he said.
Those using the vouchers to pay for travel expenses must spend the night at their travel destinations, he said.
“If tours are arranged by travel agencies and travelers are required to spend at least one night at the travel destinations, then there is a need to hire tour buses and book hotels,” Wang said, adding that the plan is to ensure that more travel service providers are helped through the program.
The bureau would allocate NT$2 billion to fund the distribution of travel vouchers, including NT$1.2 billion on vouchers and NT$800 million as incentive bonuses for travel agencies that attract the most domestic travelers, he said.
“We hope that travel agencies can offer quality tours recommended by the Council of Agriculture, Hakka Affairs Council and Ministry of Economic Affairs. The more tour groups a travel agency organizes, or the more independent travelers it has, the greater the bonus it would receive,” he said, adding that the bureau would announce more details next week.
Separately, the Sports Administration said it would issue 2 million vouchers, each valued equivalent to NT$500 to be used to pay for tickets to sporting events or venues.
The details of the program has not yet been finalized, it added.
