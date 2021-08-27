COVID-19: TPP urges focus on vaccinations

ECONOMIC BENEFITS: With more people vaccinated, Taiwanese would be more willing to leave their homes and spend money at local stores, a TPP legislator said

COVID-19 vaccine coverage is the key to the nation’s economic recovery, not the government’s Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said yesterday.

TPP Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should not push through a program whose benefits have been heavily inflated, adding that the ruling party should say what it intends to accomplish with the scheme — whether it is to stimulate the economy or offer relief from the effects of the pandemic.

The economy is not yet at the point where this kind of economic stimulation is required, while vaccine coverage lags behind schedule, Chiu said.

Forcing through the voucher program risks creating economic issues, as the domestic market would still be subject to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, he said.

Any company that can still stay in business through October is a large-scale enterprise with sufficient financial capital or with the ability to procure funding, he added.

Although allowed to open under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, KTVs, banquet providers and other vendors have opted to remain closed, as opening creates additional overhead costs without adequate revenue, he said.

Chiu called for the issuance of cash subsidies instead of vouchers.

TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said that the primary cause for an economic slump was the limited vaccination coverage, adding more people would be willing to leave their homes and buy things if they were vaccinated.

She said she doubted the government’s claims that last year’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers program generated NT$135.2 trillion (US$4.84 trillion at the current exchange rate) in economic benefits for the nation.

Citing a Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics report, Tsai said that Su’s claims of benefits were inflated.

Using the program’s digital voucher as an example, the government included a NT$2,000 reimbursement for purchases exceeding NT$3,000 as part of its “economic benefits,” Tsai said, adding that this showed the government was overstating the program’s efficacy.

Tsai said the government should step up integration of platforms so that this year’s vouchers would be more user-friendly across age groups, adding that the Executive Yuan could consider creating a digital system to distribute money, which could later be used during disaster relief efforts.

She also said that the government had failed to provide clear instructions to businesses on resuming operations.

