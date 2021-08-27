Mainland Affairs Council denies HK meddling

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Mainland Affairs Council yesterday denied that it is meddling in Hong Kong affairs after the daily Ta Kung Pao accused Taiwan of trying to subvert Beijing’s rule in the territory.

Earlier that day, the Hong Kong-based pro-Beijing newspaper said that the council’s local employees are “agents of subversion against Hong Kong,” suggesting that their actions might breach a Beijing-imposed National Security Law.

Council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) told a news conference that the report was “a pure work of fiction made out of full cloth by a malicious pro-China outlet, which we strongly condemn.”

The employees of the council’s Hong Kong office have always acted with respect of the local laws, and served the interests of Taiwanese and Hong Kongers, he said.

“We are not willing to see certain groups use tricks to threaten or bully” council employees, he said.

“The people of Taiwan and Hong Kong will not be pleased if any action is taken that threatens our employees and the services they provide,” he added.

The government deeply regrets the disbanding of significant civic groups in Hong Kong, Chiu said.

Taipei calls on Beijing to respect freedom of speech, and refrain from suppressing dissenting opinions in Hong Kong and interfering in regular exchanges between Taiwan and the territory, he said.