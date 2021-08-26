Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





POLITICS

Tsai denies reshuffle claim

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday denied a Chinese-language media report that said the Cabinet is to be reshuffled next month. The report is a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion with a false narrative, Tsai said when presiding over a virtual meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party Central Standing Committee in her capacity as party chairperson. Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) calm and effective leadership has brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control and fostered stable economic growth, she said. Earlier that day, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the media report was inaccurate. The United Daily News reported that a Cabinet reshuffle is planned for Wednesday next week at the earliest, with Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) to replace Su as premier. The newspaper reported that Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) would be tapped as minister of the interior and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) made minister of transportation and communications, among other changes.

DIPLOMACY

DPP, LPD members to meet

Lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) in Japan tomorrow are to attend an online dialogue on security issues, including regional security and China, a legislative source said yesterday. The source confirmed Japanese media reports from last week, which said that the talks are to be held at the LDP’s request. LDP Foreign Affairs division director Masahisa Sato and National Defense division director Taku Otsuka are to participate, last week’s reports said, adding that the Japanese officials would speak with DPP legislators in an online forum. The talks are to be on diplomacy, regional security, cooperation, and China, the source said.

MILITARY

Destroyers join drill

All four of Taiwan’s Kidd-class destroyers in the past few days took part in a live-fire drill that simulated the interception of incoming enemy missiles, the navy said yesterday, without detailing exact times or locations. The four destroyers, which are part of the Navy’s 168th Fleet, fired their MK-45 artillery guns and MK-15 Phalanx close-in weapons systems, which are designed to fend off enemy forces, the navy wrote on Facebook. With displacements of nearly 9,000 tonnes, the Kidd-class destroyers are the navy’s largest warships.

MEDIA

Magazines’ run ends

The China Times Weekly and Want Weekly, which have been sold together for the past few years, published their final print editions yesterday, the president of the magazines said. The weekly bundle is the third news-based magazine in Taiwan to cease its print edition in the past few years, following Next Magazine, which scrapped its print edition and went fully digital in 2018, and The Journalist this year. Want Want China Times Media Group is to stop printing the magazines and move them online, said Chen Su-yu (陳肅瑜), president of the magazines. “Advertising revenue from the print-based magazines is no longer enough to cover the cost of printing, distributing and shipping them,” Chen said. Personnel in the print edition departments would be largely unaffected by the change, Chen said, adding that only a few news editors and graphic designers would be laid off.