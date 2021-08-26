POLITICS
Tsai denies reshuffle claim
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday denied a Chinese-language media report that said the Cabinet is to be reshuffled next month. The report is a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion with a false narrative, Tsai said when presiding over a virtual meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party Central Standing Committee in her capacity as party chairperson. Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) calm and effective leadership has brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control and fostered stable economic growth, she said. Earlier that day, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the media report was inaccurate. The United Daily News reported that a Cabinet reshuffle is planned for Wednesday next week at the earliest, with Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) to replace Su as premier. The newspaper reported that Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) would be tapped as minister of the interior and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) made minister of transportation and communications, among other changes.
DIPLOMACY
DPP, LPD members to meet
Lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) in Japan tomorrow are to attend an online dialogue on security issues, including regional security and China, a legislative source said yesterday. The source confirmed Japanese media reports from last week, which said that the talks are to be held at the LDP’s request. LDP Foreign Affairs division director Masahisa Sato and National Defense division director Taku Otsuka are to participate, last week’s reports said, adding that the Japanese officials would speak with DPP legislators in an online forum. The talks are to be on diplomacy, regional security, cooperation, and China, the source said.
MILITARY
Destroyers join drill
All four of Taiwan’s Kidd-class destroyers in the past few days took part in a live-fire drill that simulated the interception of incoming enemy missiles, the navy said yesterday, without detailing exact times or locations. The four destroyers, which are part of the Navy’s 168th Fleet, fired their MK-45 artillery guns and MK-15 Phalanx close-in weapons systems, which are designed to fend off enemy forces, the navy wrote on Facebook. With displacements of nearly 9,000 tonnes, the Kidd-class destroyers are the navy’s largest warships.
MEDIA
Magazines’ run ends
The China Times Weekly and Want Weekly, which have been sold together for the past few years, published their final print editions yesterday, the president of the magazines said. The weekly bundle is the third news-based magazine in Taiwan to cease its print edition in the past few years, following Next Magazine, which scrapped its print edition and went fully digital in 2018, and The Journalist this year. Want Want China Times Media Group is to stop printing the magazines and move them online, said Chen Su-yu (陳肅瑜), president of the magazines. “Advertising revenue from the print-based magazines is no longer enough to cover the cost of printing, distributing and shipping them,” Chen said. Personnel in the print edition departments would be largely unaffected by the change, Chen said, adding that only a few news editors and graphic designers would be laid off.
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.