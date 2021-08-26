Emerging-sector hub in Pingtung planned

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A planned science park in Pingtung County would foster the smart medicine, green materials and space technology industries, and include a K-12 school for children of the park’s employees, officials said yesterday.

The comments were made at a talent pooling forum convened by Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) and Fan Yun (范雲) that focused on the emerging space industry.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in January announced the Cabinet’s plan to extend Taiwan’s high-speed rail network to Pingtung and set up a new science park near the planned station in the county.

The park would be part of a high-tech corridor in southern Taiwan, which would be connected to the Port of Kaohsiung and Kaohsiung International Airport, Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration Bureau director-general Su Chen-kang (蘇振綱) told the forum.

The area has clusters of food processing, electricity and automobile components companies, he said, adding that the ministry hopes that firms in the emerging smart medicine, smart agriculture, green materials and space technology industries would also base themselves there.

A rocket launch site would also be established in Pingtung, he added.

The ministry expects that the new park’s smart medicine and agriculture industry would employ 2,680 workers by 2032, while the green materials industry would employ 2,010 workers and the space technology industry would employ 2,010 workers.

The ministry has completed preliminary planning for the park and would forward its proposal to the Executive Yuan in October, Su Chen-kang said.

To encourage professionals to settle near the park, the ministry is planning a bilingual K-12 school similar to schools it has established near other science parks, he said.

National Development Council Department of Human Resources Development Deputy Director Hsieh Chia-yi (謝佳宜) said that the number of open positions in the aerospace industry is expected increase by 151 to 184 annually by 2023, with 14,000 to 17,000 people working in the sector.

Calculations of the space industry’s human resources needs would require further investigation, Hsieh said.

Authorities should try to attract talent and investment for the space industry, and encourage students to found satellite-rocket integration start-ups, said Bill Chang (張懷謙), founder and CEO of HelioX Cosmos, a space service provider.

Since the US in 2017 launched the Artemis program, aiming to land astronauts on the moon by 2024, the program has influenced space projects in many other countries, he said.

Young people of the “Artemis generation” should dream big, he added.