A planned science park in Pingtung County would foster the smart medicine, green materials and space technology industries, and include a K-12 school for children of the park’s employees, officials said yesterday.
The comments were made at a talent pooling forum convened by Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) and Fan Yun (范雲) that focused on the emerging space industry.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in January announced the Cabinet’s plan to extend Taiwan’s high-speed rail network to Pingtung and set up a new science park near the planned station in the county.
The park would be part of a high-tech corridor in southern Taiwan, which would be connected to the Port of Kaohsiung and Kaohsiung International Airport, Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration Bureau director-general Su Chen-kang (蘇振綱) told the forum.
The area has clusters of food processing, electricity and automobile components companies, he said, adding that the ministry hopes that firms in the emerging smart medicine, smart agriculture, green materials and space technology industries would also base themselves there.
A rocket launch site would also be established in Pingtung, he added.
The ministry expects that the new park’s smart medicine and agriculture industry would employ 2,680 workers by 2032, while the green materials industry would employ 2,010 workers and the space technology industry would employ 2,010 workers.
The ministry has completed preliminary planning for the park and would forward its proposal to the Executive Yuan in October, Su Chen-kang said.
To encourage professionals to settle near the park, the ministry is planning a bilingual K-12 school similar to schools it has established near other science parks, he said.
National Development Council Department of Human Resources Development Deputy Director Hsieh Chia-yi (謝佳宜) said that the number of open positions in the aerospace industry is expected increase by 151 to 184 annually by 2023, with 14,000 to 17,000 people working in the sector.
Calculations of the space industry’s human resources needs would require further investigation, Hsieh said.
Authorities should try to attract talent and investment for the space industry, and encourage students to found satellite-rocket integration start-ups, said Bill Chang (張懷謙), founder and CEO of HelioX Cosmos, a space service provider.
Since the US in 2017 launched the Artemis program, aiming to land astronauts on the moon by 2024, the program has influenced space projects in many other countries, he said.
Young people of the “Artemis generation” should dream big, he added.
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.