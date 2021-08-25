The Ministry of National Defense’s budget for next year might reach NT$372.6 billion (US$13.33 billion), a 3 percent increase from this year, if approved by the Executive Yuan this week, a person familiar with the matter said.
To enhance the navy’s anti-submarine capabilities, the ministry hopes to insert a last-minute budget item — funding for Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks — before the Executive Yuan reviews the defense budget for fiscal year 2022, the person said on condition of anonymity.
The purchase of the 10 Seahawks is estimated to cost NT$27 billion, spread across an unspecified number of years, the source said, adding that the budget also includes sonar systems, electronic warfare suites, MK54 or MK50 torpedoes, anti-surface Hellfire missiles, laser-guided rockets and rotary guns.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense
The navy currently flies McDonnell Douglas MD 500 Defenders, and the M and C variants of the Sikorsky S-70, as anti-submarine helicopters.
As its helicopter models are aging, the navy has since 2014 wanted to purchase a new model of anti-submarine helicopter, and its US counterpart highly recommended the Seahawk, the person said.
This month, US President Joe Biden’s administration authorized the sale of a US$750 million arms package to Taiwan, which has yet to be reviewed by the US Congress, but the sale would not include the Seahawk, the person said.
The US wanted the Taiwanese government to set aside money for the purchase before it would talk about the sale, as the defense ministry keeps moving the money allocated to the purchase of the Seahawks to other programs, the person added.
The US military deploys the Seahawk on anti-submarine duty and the US might be willing to push through the sale because China’s submarine fleet is a growing threat in the Asia-Pacific region.
Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the ministry declined to comment on the matter as the budget has yet to be reviewed by the Executive Yuan.
The military is confident of its ability to handle any threat to the nation and hopes that members of the public will support the nation’s armed forces, Shih said.
Separately, Shih announced that the Han Kuang military exercises would take place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17.
The drills are to focus on possible or anticipated threats posed by enemy forces, although the ministry has had to scale back the exercises and limit the number of troops due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation, he added.
The defense ministry is in close communication with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications regarding repairs to a section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬) after a crash involving a truck on Monday. Fighter jets are to conduct a series of emergency takeoffs and landings on the Jiadong section as part of the drills.
TOURISM SECTOR WOES: Fine-tuned quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors have been promised in April, but no policy has been drafted, a KMT lawmaker said The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday. The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year. Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said. Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
A politician and academics yesterday criticized KMT leaders for comparing Afghanistan to Taiwan, asking whether the KMT had forgotten that it fled China and committed atrocities in Taiwan during the White Terror era. “It was nauseating for me to hear the KMT using what is happening in Afghanistan to mock Taiwanese,” independent Taipei City Councilor Lin Ying-Meng (林穎孟) wrote on Facebook yesterday. “Actually, if it had not fled to Taiwan, the KMT would have been totally wiped out by Chinese communist troops.” “KMT leaders really have no shame,” she said. “They exploit the tragic events in which Afghan people have suffered death