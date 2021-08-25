The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Carrefour are collaborating to offer boxes of ingredients from Taiwan’s international allies to add more variety to Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues.
Throughout the summer, the ministry has been organizing a series of events to introduce more Taiwanese to products and opportunities from allied nations, including an online job fair, marketing competition and promotions of sustainable businesses, talent and creative partnerships.
As barbecues are a popular way to spend the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 21 this year, the ministry decided to bring together holiday festivities with quality products from the nation’s allies, Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs Director-General Tsai Yun-chung (蔡允中) told an online news conference in Taipei yesterday.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
“By buying it, you will have everything you need for the day,” as each box includes ingredients from around the world, including barbecue sauces, Tsai said.
The boxes are to be sold at 66 Carrefour stores nationwide, as well as online, to give Taiwanese “more options for their barbecues this year,” he said.
On Friday next week, the ministry is to hold a launch event at the Carrefour store in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) to give details about the specific products to be included in the boxes.
Photo courtesy of the International Cooperation and Development Fund
The ministry next month and in October is planning a series of promotions, with a “robotics day” featuring virtual tours of attractions in Palau and Saint Lucia, as well as a cooking event with national ambassadors.
In related news, the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) and the Central Weather Bureau yesterday announced an initiative that would use Taiwan’s meteorological expertise to help diplomatic allies combat the effects of climate change.
The nation maintains formal diplomatic relations with 15 allies and many are threatened by the effects of climate change, the ICDF said.
According to the terms of a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday last week, the bureau is to provide its advanced numerical forecasting technology to improve the fund’s technical assistance on disaster response and mitigation, ICDF Deputy Secretary-General Alex Shyy (史立軍) told a news conference at the ministry in Taipei.
With this technology, the nation’s allies could more efficiently process weather data to better prepare for disasters and adapt agriculture to changing weather patterns, Shyy said.
ICDF technical teams are to work closely with local networks in allied nations to promote the effective use of these technologies, turning passive disaster relief into disaster prevention, he said.
