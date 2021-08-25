CWB develops app to prevent illnesses linked to hot days

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Central Weather Bureau yesterday launched an app to provide weather information that could be used to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The app was jointly developed by the bureau, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) and Academia Sinica’s Research Center for Environmental Changes. Its most distinctive function is a four-level heat warning system.

Based on temperatures, humidity and other factors forecast for the day, the app would tell users to watch out for the heat, issue a warning or alert them that the temperature has reached dangerous or highly dangerous levels.

A Central Weather Bureau forecaster is pictured in a screengrab of a bureau news conference yesterday. The bureau forecast high temperatures in Taitung and Hualien counties over the next few days. Photo copied by Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22 last year, 388 people sought medical attention due to heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, while the figure was 193 during the same period this year, HPA Deputy Director-General Chia Shu-li (賈淑麗) said.

It is important that people who work outdoors and people with chronic diseases have access to accurate information on health-related illnesses, she said, adding that the app has been used to help construction workers.

Research center deputy director Candice Lung (龍世俊) said that the app was designed by comparing data collected by the bureau for more than a decade with the number of people who had heat-related illnesses in the National Health Insurance database.

The purpose of developing the app was to minimize damage to health brought on by climate change, she said.

When the temperature exceeds 34°C, the risk of getting heat stroke or other heat-related illnesses increases seven times for women, 3.6 times for men and more than five times for people aged 65 or older, she said.

Some construction sites stop work from 12pm to 3pm, Lung said, adding that the hours when the highest daily temperatures are recorded could potentially become longer due to climate change.

The app can warn people about the level of heat that they could experience throughout the day or during the week, so that they can take protective measures, she added.

Bureau Deputy Director-General Mark Cheng (程家平) said that the data on the app are open to all users in the government and private sectors, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Council of Agriculture, the Sports Administration and construction firms.

In addition to heat-related illnesses, the app could potentially be used to issue warnings for other types of illnesses that can be induced by changes in the weather, Cheng said.

“We know asthma attacks, cardiovascular diseases and rheumatism can be triggered when there is a large temperature fluctuation,” he said. “Also, cases of dengue fever, enterovirus and other epidemic diseases grow simultaneously with a rise in temperatures.”

People can also use the app to customize weather alerts they want to receive based on their health conditions and professions.

They can download the app free of charge from the bureau’s Web site at www.cwb.gov.tw/V8/C/S/eservice/app.html or the HPA Web site at www.hpa.gov.tw/Pages/List.aspx?nodeid=440.