Vietnam cargo under increased scrutiny

LAX POLICING: The improved measures come after a customs broker who allegedly helped smuggle meat was found to have already breached regulations 41 times

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





All cargo delivered from Vietnam using air express delivery services is to be inspected after police on Sunday seized 71kg of smuggled meat products from the Southeast Asian nation which were contaminated with African swine fever.

The Customs Administration yesterday boosted the inspection of goods from Vietnam after Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Monday criticized the administration’s handling of smuggled meat products from other countries, saying that it had “created a loophole in the nation’s first line of defense against African swine fever.”

The government ’s efforts over the past two-and-half-years to prevent an outbreak of the disease have gone down the drain because of the administration’s oversight, he added.

Health officials examine smuggled Vietnamese jerky seized at a screw factory’s worker dormitory in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District on Monday. Photo courtesy of a reader

The customs broker who allegedly helped smuggle the meat from Vietnam was found to have breached regulations 41 times, and yet it was able to continue to operate after paying fines.

“We have ascertained that the application to bring in tainted meat from Vietnam was filed by Chung Ho International Logistics Co (仲賀國際物流),” the administration said on Facebook. “As the company has repeatedly breached regulations and committed a serious crime this time, Taipei Customs has revoked its operating license based on Article 84 of the Customs Act (關稅法).”

As per instructions given by Su at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday morning, Taipei Customs now inspects all goods sent from Vietnam via air express, the administration said.

The administration would boost inspections in a similar fashion for goods imported by high-risk customs brokers, it said.

“Customs will ... step up the crackdown on pork products imported from countries affected by African swine fever,” it said, dismissing a rumor that it is halting all imports of food products.

The administration said that it is reviewing customs inspection procedures, adding that air express delivery providers would be categorized based on their risk of breaching regulations.

Those who are in the high-risk group would be banned from declaring goods in a consolidated fashion, it added.

Customs officers would be trained to better identify items using X-ray machines and artificial intelligence to help them crack down on illegally imported meat, the administration said.

“We will also work with the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine to block illegal imports of meat products,” it added.