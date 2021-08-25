COVID-19: Rules for hospital visitors eased; test results needed

MORE RISK: In Taipei and New Taipei City, inpatients and caregivers would be given extra COVID-19 tests, the CECC said, urging people not to visit hospitals unnecessarily

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Regulations for visiting people in hospital were eased yesterday, but inpatients and their accompanying caregivers in Taipei and New Taipei City would be periodically tested for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The center on Saturday last week announced that the nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended for two weeks until Sept. 6, but that visitors would be allowed in certain hospital divisions from yesterday.

The divisions that were reopened to visitors include intensive care units, hospice and palliative care divisions, respiratory care wards, psychiatric divisions and pediatric wards, while patients who have a mental impairment or are in a critical condition can also be visited.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that under the visiting guidelines there would be only one designated visiting period per day, and no more than two people are allowed to visit a patient at the same time.

All inpatient visitors must present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test — including at-home tests — or polymerase chain reaction test from within the past three days, he said.

To counter the risk of false negative test results during the virus’ incubation period, Chen said that inpatients and their caregivers in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the COVID-19 infection risk is higher, would be required to periodically take extra screening tests.

In addition to a test on the first day of entering a hospital, inpatients must also receive two government-funded rapid antigen tests on the seventh and 14th days of their stay, and their one caregiver must receive a government-funded rapid antigen test every seven days, he said.

Chen said the caregiver could be exempted from the periodic tests under two conditions: if they have been fully vaccinated and received the last dose more than 14 days earlier, or if they have been released from isolation after being infected, within three months of the onset of symptoms.

The center urged people to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, as they are high infection risk areas, adding that people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to a confirmed case should not be visiting inpatients.

It also urged people to comply with hospitals’ contact registration and visitor policies and guidance, wear a mask at all times, practice good respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, refrain from moving around and socializing unnecessarily, and avoid staying in public spaces for too long.