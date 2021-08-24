Indonesian fishers return home after ordeal at sea

Staff writer, with CNA





A fishing vessel crew of 105 Indonesians were on Friday flown back to their country after being stranded at sea for months because they were not allowed to enter Taiwan due to the nation’s COVID-19 border controls, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The crew members of the foreign-registered vessel departed Kaohsiung International Airport late on a special flight arranged by the Indonesian government, the ministry said.

The Indonesian sailors had work contracts that ended five months ago, but they could not enter Taiwan to travel to Indonesia because of the government’s border regulations, which temporarily prohibit foreign-owned fishing vessels from docking in the country.

As a result, the Indonesians had been stuck onboard the vessel since March, and were physically and mentally exhausted after a year at sea, the ministry said.

Repatriation of a vessel’s crew is the responsibility of the boat owner, the flag state and the sailors’ country of origin, it said, citing the International Labour Organization’s Maritime Labour Convention.

Although it understood that Taiwan was only allowing vessels registered in Taiwan and owned by Taiwanese to dock, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei had appealed to Taiwanese authorities to help resolve the situation as soon as possible on humanitarian grounds, the ministry said.

Due to humanitarian concerns, the government helped Indonesia in getting the sailors home on a case-by-case basis, it said.