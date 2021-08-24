An antiques dealer in Taiwan was robbed of US$500,000 worth of digital currency after his onlie accounts were hacked last month, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the money was being held in two tether coin accounts in the US, after a client made a US$3.08 million payment to the trader in the cryptocurrency.
However, the antiques dealer noticed last month that several transfers from the tether accounts were going into to the online accounts of other people.
The transactions had not been initiated by him or any of the employees who he had trusted with access to the accounts, the police said.
The trader, based in Chiayi City, changed the account password several times, but failed to stop the unauthorized transfers, according to the city’s police.
He then reported the case to the Chiayi police, but by that time the hackers had already removed about US$500,000 in cryptocurrency from the accounts, police said.
The operators of Tether were able to freeze the remaining US$2.6 million in the online accounts after the Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau became involved, the police said.
Investigators in Taiwan identified the hackers’ internet protocol address, which was linked to a cloud services provider in New Taipei City, the police said.
Based on the information that was obtained in the initial probe, the account passwords and other vital information appeared to have been stolen by hackers who obtained entry to the cellphones of the antiques trader and his employees, the police said, adding that the case is still under investigation.
Launched in 2014, tether is considered a stable cryptocurrency, as its value is pegged to the US dollar and is reportedly backed by reserves of cash and cash equivalents.
