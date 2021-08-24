Symphony to hold online concerts

PERFORMANCE GOES DIGITAL: Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra is to feature beloved works in four ticketed online performances starting Sunday

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) is to launch a series of four ticketed concerts on the online platform OPENTIX Live on Sunday, in what it yesterday described as an example of the digitalization of the music industry.

The NSO Digital Concert series is to feature four chamber music programs titled “NSO’s French Music,” “Taiwan Music,” “Impossible Love” and “Meet Tchaikovsky,” the orchestra said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, many industries are using technology and creativity to transform their businesses, it said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te, pictured on screen in background, introduces the National Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Concert series during a recorded broadcast on Aug. 1 at the National Theater Concert Hall. Photo: CNA

For performers, chamber music allows them an opportunity to not only show off their solo skills, but also to present the coordination and friendship they share with their fellow musicians, it said.

For the audience, it brings them closer to the emotions of the composer when the piece was written, the orchestra added.

The first concert in the series, “NSO’s French Music,” is to be performed on Sunday, and includes different combinations of instruments such as the harp, the flute and the clarinet, the orchestra said.

The concert is to feature the works of French composers Maurice Ravel, Philippe Gaubert, Claude Debussy and Camille Saint-Saens, it said.

For the concert “Taiwan Music” on Monday next week, pianist Lu Yi-chih (盧易之) is to showcase several Taiwanese folk songs he arranged, including Peach Blossom Takes the Ferry (桃花過渡), Song of Four Seasons (四季紅) and Whispering Hope (望春風), the orchestra said.

The program is also to include classic works by Taiwanese composers Kuo Chih-yuan (郭芝苑), Lin Ching-mei (林京美) and Chen Su-ti (陳泗治), it added.

At “Impossible Love” on Sept. 19, pianist Yen Chun-chieh (嚴俊傑) is to team up with NSO musicians to play two popular works by Frederic Chopin and Robert Schumann, it said.

Violinist Richard Lin (林品任) and orchestra members are to perform two pieces by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for “Meet Tchaikovsky” on Oct. 2, it said.

Each of the programs are also to feature lectures by radio show host Hsing Tzu-ching (?子青) in the first 15 minutes, it said.

The concerts in the series are an example for the music industry’s digitalization and move toward online performances, the NSO said.