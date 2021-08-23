Entry approvals favor ‘spouses from privileged nations’

By Chen Yu-fu and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





“Emergency” permissions for foreign spouses to enter Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic have no objective criteria, leading to inconsistent treatment that favors spouses from privileged nations, an official said.

Since level 3 COVID-19 measures were implemented in May, foreign spouses without a residence permit have been barred from entering the country amid strict border controls.

With the easing of measures to level 2 late last month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that border restrictions would continue as a safeguard against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, with the exception of those who apply for “emergency humanitarian” or other special reasons, such as attending a funeral or visiting a critically ill relative.

However, as the CECC failed to define the scope of these permissions, the rules have been applied inconsistently, an official with knowledge of the matter said.

Foreign spouses turning to the Internet and media with their stories, as well as the CECC’s accommodation of a US man wishing to be in Taiwan for his pregnant Taiwanese wife have made it more difficult to enforce any standard, they said.

There are three main issues with implementing the ban, starting with a lack of objective standards, the official said.

Applications that have been accepted include spouses entering the country to undergo artificial insemination, care for elderly family members, bringing children to school, employment or because they “miss their spouse,” they said, adding that even unmarried partners have been allowed entry in situations clearly beyond the scope of an “emergency.”

The media also play a key role, the official said.

Each case is compared with the many others shared online, making it difficult to convince the public of any decision in the absence of an objective standard, they said.

Lastly, cases are not being considered equally, the official said.

Most of the spouses appealing to the media and general public are from “advanced” countries such as the US, EU nations and Japan, serving as a “punishment in disguise” for those waiting for COVID-19 measures to be eased and those from more disadvantaged situations who are unaware of channels to seek help, they said.

“The right to reunite with a foreign spouse is fundamentally a humanitarian reason,” the official said, adding that they should be allowed into the country as long as they comply with disease prevention measures.

What the government should not do is announce strict border controls, and then turn around and approve cases that are not urgent in an affront to underprivileged spouses from less powerful countries, they said.

The CECC to date has accepted all applications from spouses who believe they qualify for special consideration, they said, adding that most people agree that spouses should not be denied entry, but the center is hesitant to relax measures following the China Airlines pilot debacle.

As the Ministry of Education is allowing entry to more than 13,000 foreign students, agencies are pressuring the government to change its rules for foreign spouses, the official said.

If numbers are a concern, they can be controlled by having foreign embassies notify the CECC and National Immigration Agency of applicant numbers or through quarantine hotel bookings, they said, adding that statistics show that there are more than 1,000 married spouses or underage children of Taiwanese nationals who could be allowed entry, even under strict border controls.

Other nations guarantee the right for spouses to be together, the official said, adding that allowing them entry would demonstrate Taiwan’s concern for human rights.