“Emergency” permissions for foreign spouses to enter Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic have no objective criteria, leading to inconsistent treatment that favors spouses from privileged nations, an official said.
Since level 3 COVID-19 measures were implemented in May, foreign spouses without a residence permit have been barred from entering the country amid strict border controls.
With the easing of measures to level 2 late last month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that border restrictions would continue as a safeguard against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, with the exception of those who apply for “emergency humanitarian” or other special reasons, such as attending a funeral or visiting a critically ill relative.
However, as the CECC failed to define the scope of these permissions, the rules have been applied inconsistently, an official with knowledge of the matter said.
Foreign spouses turning to the Internet and media with their stories, as well as the CECC’s accommodation of a US man wishing to be in Taiwan for his pregnant Taiwanese wife have made it more difficult to enforce any standard, they said.
There are three main issues with implementing the ban, starting with a lack of objective standards, the official said.
Applications that have been accepted include spouses entering the country to undergo artificial insemination, care for elderly family members, bringing children to school, employment or because they “miss their spouse,” they said, adding that even unmarried partners have been allowed entry in situations clearly beyond the scope of an “emergency.”
The media also play a key role, the official said.
Each case is compared with the many others shared online, making it difficult to convince the public of any decision in the absence of an objective standard, they said.
Lastly, cases are not being considered equally, the official said.
Most of the spouses appealing to the media and general public are from “advanced” countries such as the US, EU nations and Japan, serving as a “punishment in disguise” for those waiting for COVID-19 measures to be eased and those from more disadvantaged situations who are unaware of channels to seek help, they said.
“The right to reunite with a foreign spouse is fundamentally a humanitarian reason,” the official said, adding that they should be allowed into the country as long as they comply with disease prevention measures.
What the government should not do is announce strict border controls, and then turn around and approve cases that are not urgent in an affront to underprivileged spouses from less powerful countries, they said.
The CECC to date has accepted all applications from spouses who believe they qualify for special consideration, they said, adding that most people agree that spouses should not be denied entry, but the center is hesitant to relax measures following the China Airlines pilot debacle.
As the Ministry of Education is allowing entry to more than 13,000 foreign students, agencies are pressuring the government to change its rules for foreign spouses, the official said.
If numbers are a concern, they can be controlled by having foreign embassies notify the CECC and National Immigration Agency of applicant numbers or through quarantine hotel bookings, they said, adding that statistics show that there are more than 1,000 married spouses or underage children of Taiwanese nationals who could be allowed entry, even under strict border controls.
Other nations guarantee the right for spouses to be together, the official said, adding that allowing them entry would demonstrate Taiwan’s concern for human rights.
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
TOURISM SECTOR WOES: Fine-tuned quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors have been promised in April, but no policy has been drafted, a KMT lawmaker said The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday. The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year. Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said. Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the
A certificate of COVID-19 vaccination is not required upon arrival in all countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, rejecting claims about the international validity of locally developed vaccines. Some people have said that Taiwanese who have received locally developed vaccines cannot travel to other countries, but the claim is not true, the ministry said in a news release. The ministry said it has noted that there is “a lot of discussion and confusion” about whether a vaccination certificate is needed upon arrival in other countries, so it has provided a list of the quarantine rules for major destinations Taiwanese travel
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese