Heatstroke is a greater risk in indoors: doctor

By Hsu Li-chuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Outdoor activity is not the only risk factor for heatstroke in the summer months, a Kaohsiung doctor said last week as he advised people working in hot indoor environments to take extra care.

To illustrate the dangers of stuffy workplaces, Yuan’s General Hospital director of emergency medicine Lien Shou-yang (連守揚) gave the example of a 52-year-old man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), who was was found unconscious and convulsing by a colleague.

When brought into the emergency room at the hospital, Tsai’s body temperature was 42°C and he was hyperventilating, Lien said.

He was also seizing and exhibiting muscular disintegration, acute renal failure, hematuria, abnormal liver function, upper gastrointestinal bleeding and other symptoms of serious heatstroke, he added.

Although doctors saved Tsai’s life, his brain was severely damaged, affecting his speech and coordination enough to require specialized care, he said.

Heatstroke is not only caused by direct sun exposure, Lien said, adding that most cases he treats are of people working in hot and stuffy environments.

Tsai, for example, worked in a space with boilers, Lien said.

Even if the body temperature is normal or slightly high, persistent sweating without replenishing fluids can lead to dizziness and headaches, he said.

Commonly called heat exhaustion, the phenomenon is a precursor to heatstroke and should not be taken lightly, he added.

Dizziness, thirst and weakness might occur when the body has trouble dissipating heat, Lien said, adding that people with the symptoms should immediately move to a cooler place and rehydrate.

If the body temperature is not lowered, the person could become immobile and restless, eventually resulting in delirium, seizures and even multiple organ failure, which could result in death, he added. Those who cannot avoid working in a hot or poorly ventilated environment should pay close attention to the symptoms and change shifts when needed to avoid exposure to dangerous levels of heat for long periods.

They should also move to a cool, ventilated space and drink plenty of fluids during breaks, he added.

Lien advised watching out for non-specific symptoms, such as heart palpitations, irritability, dizziness, weakness and cold sweats.