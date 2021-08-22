The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has approved a plan to allow international students enrolled in Taiwanese universities to enter the country, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.
As part of the government’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, only Taiwanese and foreign residents of the nation can enter Taiwan, barring most foreigners starting their studies at local schools. Exceptions have been made on a case-by-case basis for emergencies and on humanitarian grounds.
The ministry’s announcement came after it earlier said that it was drafting a plan to allow students without residence permits to come to Taiwan ahead of the start of the next academic term.
In the beginning, the plan would give priority to newly enrolled students and recipients of the government-funded Huayu Enrichment Scholarship for Chinese-language learners, it said.
Later, openings for foreign exchange students and prospective short-term Chinese-language students might be considered, the ministry added.
Universities would next week begin informing prospective students about requirements for entering Taiwan and disease prevention measures, the ministry said.
Department of Higher Education Director-General Chu Chun-chang (朱俊彰) said that people planning to enroll in local schools could only enter the nation if they have the approval of their university regarding arrangements for their mandatory quarantine.
They must also have a visa and present the result of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from within three days of boarding a plane to Taiwan, Chu added.
Upon arrival, they would undergo a quick test for COVID-19 at the airport, enter their 14-day quarantine and undergo another PCR test upon ending quarantine, he said.
Before being allowed on campus, they would have to monitor their health for another seven days, he added.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia
